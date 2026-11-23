Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed criticized the US for engaging with Pakistan while needing India's cooperation, attacked PM Modi's economic policies, and dismissed BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's recent political claims as baseless accusations.

Shama Mohamed Questions US Policy Towards India Amid China Concerns

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed has questioned the United States' approach towards India in the wake of China's military support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, saying Washington cannot expect New Delhi's cooperation while simultaneously engaging with Islamabad and inviting Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir to the White House.

Reacting to a US panel report highlighting China's military support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, Shama on Sunday told ANI that China's assistance to Pakistan was already known and alleged that the US must also reconsider its own actions towards India. "We all know that China helped Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, and we also have issues with China. We have not returned to the pre-2020 status quo. However, while the US is releasing a report saying it needs India, it should also consider how it deals with India," she said.

Questioning Washington's trade and energy-related decisions, Shama Mohamed said India faced tariff-related pressure and was asked not to purchase Russian oil, while Turkey continued buying oil from Russia and the US itself subsequently wanted to purchase Russian oil.

Questioning US President Donald Trump's decision to invite Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir to the White House, she said Washington should maintain its distance from Pakistan if it expects India's support. She further alleged that China continued to pose a challenge along India's borders, particularly in the Arunachal Pradesh region.

In another attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mohamed dismissed BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's reported plans to write a book on Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, questioning his credentials and accusing him of making false allegations. Mohamed also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his appeal to people to avoid purchasing gold unless necessary, saying the Prime Minister's remarks reflected a lack of understanding of the economy.