Varanasi DM Satyendra Kumar chaired a meeting to review flood prevention as the Ganga's water level rises. Currently at 68 metres, it is nearing the warning level of 70.262 metres. Officials were directed to ensure all necessary arrangements are in place.

Varanasi District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar chaired a meeting with officials to review preparations for flood prevention and relief operations as the water level of the Ganga continues to rise.

According to officials, the Ganga water level is currently around 68 metres and is rising at a rate of 0.5 centimetres per hour. The warning level in Varanasi is 70.262 metres, while the danger level is 71.262 metres and the high-level flood mark is 73.901 metres.

DM Issues Directives for Flood Prevention and Relief

During the meeting, the District Magistrate directed officials to identify flood-prone and vulnerable areas and ensure that all necessary arrangements are completed in advance. He instructed authorities to keep flood posts operational, ensure the availability of boats and rescue equipment, and keep relief and rescue teams ready with necessary resources.

The District Magistrate also directed the Health Department, Municipal Corporation, Revenue Department and other departments to deploy personnel in shifts at flood checkpoints. The Police Department was asked to ensure adequate security at relief camps.

Officials were directed to evacuate people from flood-affected areas to safe locations and ensure adequate arrangements for food, drinking water, lighting and medical facilities at relief camps. Continuous monitoring of embankments and other vulnerable areas was also ordered.

The Chief Veterinary Officer was directed to ensure adequate availability and distribution of fodder and straw for animals in the Dhab area, besides conducting vaccination drives to prevent diseases.

The District Magistrate stressed that there should be no negligence during the flood situation and directed all departments to work in coordination. Officials were asked to immediately report any emergency to the control room and senior authorities and ensure timely dissemination of information and safety precautions to the public.

He also directed officials to identify locations where accidents had occurred in previous years and ensure regular patrolling and adequate security arrangements at such places.

Additional District Magistrate (V/R) Sadanand Gupta briefed the District Magistrate on the preparations for flood prevention and relief operations. SDM Sadar Nitin Singh, NDRF Commandant, Water Police officials, officials from various departments and councillors were present at the meeting. (ANI)