    Vandiperiyar case: Victim's family to move HC against Kattappana court's verdict

    The family of the six-year-old in Vandiperiyar told Asianet News that they will file an appeal against the High Court seeking a dismissal of Kattapana Court's verdict.

    First Published Dec 15, 2023, 9:04 AM IST

    Idukki: The family of a six-year-old girl who was raped and killed in Idukki will file an appeal in the High Court as soon as they get permission from the Director General of Prosecution. The family of the victim demanded that the verdict be dismissed. The family of the six-year-old told Asianet News that they will file an appeal against this demand. The child's family responded that they did not think there was any flaw in the police investigation and the judge only heard what the defense lawyer said.

    The prosecution will appeal the acquittal the following day. Special Public Prosecutor Sunil Maheshwaran Pillai said that he will file an appeal in the High Court as soon as he gets permission from the Director General of Prosecution. The prosecution claims that scientific evidence is needed against Arjun. At the same time, the court observed that there was a failure in the police investigation and the prosecution failed to prove the crime. Arjun's lawyer has also stated that he will demand a re-investigation to find the real accused in the case.

    Meanwhile, Minister P Rajeev responded that he did not think there was any pressure to save the accused in the case. No one will interfere in such a case. The investigation was conducted flawlessly. P Rajeev told Asianet News that the court should examine the circumstances under which it criticized the police. 

    The court acquitted the accused by stating that the prosecution could not prove the murder and rape. The child's father had earlier demanded that the accused be given a death sentence. The father had said that the police and the prosecution had cooperated well during the trial and believed that the newly appointed judge had studied the case well. Meanwhile, after the acquittal of the accused, the defendant demanded a re-investigation to find the real accused in the case. The defense lawyer told the media that the innocent young man was jailed as a trial prisoner for two years and that he would demand a real re-investigation in the case. Meanwhile, the prosecution is looking at the possibility of appealing the verdict. 

