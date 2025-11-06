The Union Cabinet has decided to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the national song 'Vande Mataram' in October 2025. Nationwide programs will be held on Nov 7, 2025, with the BJP launching its own initiatives from Nov 7-26.

Nationwide Commemoration Planned

The Union Cabinet, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, resolved in October 2025 to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the national song, "Vande Mataram". This sacred anthem, a clarion call of patriotism penned by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, continues to ignite the flame of devotion in every Indian heart, symbolising our unyielding commitment to Mother India, A. N. S. Prasad, Spokesperson of Tamil Nadu BJP, said in a press release.

An appeal has been extended to every citizen, from the bustling metropolises to the serene villages, to join in a resounding chorus of Vande Mataram, fostering a symphony of collective harmony that echoes the ethos of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'. On November 7, 2025, a nationwide cascade of programs shall unfold under the auspices of the Central Government, inviting people across the length and breadth of our sovereign land to unite in solemn rendition of this timeless ode, reaffirming our shared legacy of sacrifice and sovereignty.

BJP's Role and Initiatives

The release further read, furthering this patriotic fervour, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), guided by BJP's National President JP Nadda, has announced a series of inspiring initiatives from November 7 to November 26, culminating on the auspicious occasion of Constitution Day. Through these endeavours, the BJP will orchestrate multifaceted events to reverberate 'Vande Mataram' in every corner, galvanising the youth, families, and communities to honour our constitutional pillars of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.

Special Appeal to Tamil Nadu

In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call, the people of Tamil Nadu must celebrate the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, India's national song, particularly. Embracing this visionary appeal, let every individual in Tamil Nadu, along with children and students in our homes, encourage and join with our families to commemorate these historic celebrations, the release appealed.

The press release further said that this song, which instilled and nurtured patriotism in the hearts of all people across Bharat during the Indian freedom struggle, now calls upon the School Education Department of the Tamil Nadu Government to take proactive steps. Let Tamil Nadu's students and youth conduct vibrant festivals in schools and colleges for the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, kindling the eternal flame of devotion. In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's heartfelt call, during these celebrations, where Tamil Nadu played a pivotal role in the freedom struggle and kindled the thirst for independence, Chief Minister Stalin must issue appropriate guidance to all departments of the Tamil Nadu Government. Thus, every citizen can participate in this patriotic festival with unbridled zeal, the release said.

PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' Address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a stirring call for all citizens to enthusiastically join the celebrations of the 150th anniversary of India's national song, Vande Mataram, on November 7th. Through his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio program, held every Sunday, he engages in open-hearted conversations with the people. In his 127th address on October 30th, he reminisced about how Rabindranath Tagore first sang this magnificent song in 1896, and how it continues to serve as a vital weapon in awakening national pride.

The patriotic mantra "Vande Mataram" evokes boundless emotion and pride in every Indian heart, uniting generations and sowing the seeds of love. The nation will forever cherish Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, whose magnificent creation has remained the lifeblood of India for centuries. "Though written in the 19th century, this song is deeply intertwined with the millennia-old thoughts of Indian heritage," PM Modi added with pride.

Tamil Nadu BJP to Lead Celebrations

Embracing Prime Minister Modi's appeal, the people of Tamil Nadu, along with patriotic movements and national thinkers in the state, must inspire everyone, without distinction between villages and cities, to grandly celebrate on November 7. Competitions for school and college students, seminars, and programs coordinated by government departments and private institutions should ensure that every citizen has the opportunity to showcase their talents.

The Tamil Nadu BJP is taking the lead in planning and executing these initiatives, transcending caste, religion, and ethnic divisions; setting aside party affiliations beyond politics. The Tamil Nadu BJP is set to celebrate this 150th festival magnificently alongside the people. We urge all citizens to embrace the Prime Minister's call and participate with families in BJP events.

On November 7th, in localities, homes, and offices, sing Vande Mataram with families, children, relatives, friends, and colleagues, revelling in its spirit and sharing on social media. (ANI)