Who is Rajat Dalal? Powerlifter at the center of Faridabad hit-and-run controversy (WATCH)

Rajat Dalal, a 28-year-old powerlifter from Haryana, is no stranger to controversy, but his latest brush with the law has put him firmly in the spotlight. Dalal recently made headlines after a video of him knocking down a biker on a busy Faridabad road went viral on social media. In the video, Dalal is seen driving at an alarming speed of 140 km/hr, recklessly changing lanes when he collided with the biker.

What shocked many was his casual response to the incident, where he remarked, "Gir gaya, koi baat nahi. Roz ka yahi kaam hai ma'am" (He fell down, no big deal. This is an everyday thing, ma'am).

The video sparked widespread outrage, with many calling for Dalal's arrest and the revocation of his driving license. Faridabad police have taken cognizance of the viral video and launched an investigation into what some are calling a "hit-and-run case." The Deputy Commissioner of Faridabad confirmed that although no formal complaint has been filed, the police have initiated action on their own accord. "Strict action will be taken against the culprit," the official said.

In response to the backlash, Dalal released a video statement claiming that the incident is being blown out of proportion. He asserted that the video in question is old and that he no longer has access to his Instagram account. "I am done with all these controversies, fights, and abuses. I am moving forward in life and focusing on a positive path," Dalal said, recording the video from inside his car.

But this isn't the first time Rajat Dalal has found himself embroiled in controversy. Earlier this year, in June, Dalal was arrested in Ahmedabad for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a teenager over a viral Instagram video. The incident took place after the teenager, Dhyan Lodha, posted a video mocking Dalal. According to reports, Dalal tracked Lodha down, forcibly took him to a cowshed, and subjected him to a humiliating ordeal, including physical assault and smearing cow dung on his face. Dalal was charged under several sections of the IPC but was later released on bail.

Dalal's confrontational nature was also on display in March 2024, when he engaged in a public feud with fellow fitness influencer Rajveer Singh Shisodia. The dispute escalated to the point where a physical confrontation seemed imminent, only to be called off after intervention from the Haryana Police.

Despite his controversies, Rajat Dalal has a significant following on social media, with over half a million followers on Instagram. He is known for posting content related to strength training and fitness, which has inspired many in the fitness community.

Dalal's journey in the public eye began with his education at Tagore Academy Public School and Manav Rachna University in Faridabad. However, his recent actions have overshadowed his athletic achievements, leaving many to question the true nature of his influence.

