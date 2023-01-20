Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Charge sheet 'not public document', cannot be made accessible for free: Supreme Court

    A bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar dismissed a PIL seeking free public access to charge sheets, saying that uploading a charge sheet would be contradictory to the rules of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). 
     

    Charge sheet 'not public document', cannot be made accessible for free: Supreme Court - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 20, 2023, 2:15 PM IST

    The Supreme Court ruled that charge sheets filed by the investigating agencies in criminal cases cannot be put in the public domain for free access on Friday, January 20, 2023.

    A bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar dismissed a PIL seeking free public access to charge sheets, saying that publishing a charge sheet would be contradictory to the rules of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). It said that a charge sheet is not a 'public document' and cannot be published online. 

    On January 9, the Supreme Court reserved its verdict on the plea. The Supreme Court had said orally that if FIRs are provided to those unrelated to the matter, such as busybodies and NGOs, they might be misused. 

    Advocate Prashant Bhushan argued that it is the responsibility of every public authority to share the information suo motu. 
        
    Bhushan said, "Every public member has the right to be informed of who is accused, who has committed a particular crime."

    The Supreme Court was hearing a petition filed by journalist Saurav Das under Section 173 of the Code of Criminal Procedure seeking free public access to police charging sheets.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also Read: Rapido approaches Supreme Court against Bombay HC order to stop operations in Maharashtra

    Also Read: SC agrees to hear plea of Rana Ayyub against summons in money laundering case

    Also Read: Bengal teacher recruitment scam: CBI court rejects Partha Chatterjee's bail plea; extends judicial custody

    Last Updated Jan 20, 2023, 2:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Meet Lt Cdr Disha Amrith, the officer who will lead Navy contingent at Republic Day 2023 parade

    Meet Lt Cdr Disha Amrith, the officer who will lead Navy contingent at Republic Day 2023 parade

    Vinesh Phogat was mentally harassed Wrestlers write letter to PT Usha against WFI chief AJR

    'Vinesh Phogat was mentally harassed': Wrestlers write letter to PT Usha against WFI chief

    Republic Day 2023: Indian Navy tableau to showcase Make in India and 'Nari Shakti'

    Republic Day 2023: Indian Navy tableau to showcase Make in India and 'Nari Shakti'

    Loan fraud case: Videocon chairman Venugopal Dhoot gets interim bail AJR

    Loan fraud case: Videocon chairman Venugopal Dhoot gets interim bail

    Refer to Constitution: Delhi LG VK Saxena's response to Arvind Kejriwal's 'headmaster' remark

    'Refer to Constitution': Delhi LG VK Saxena's response to Arvind Kejriwal's 'headmaster' remark

    Recent Stories

    Opinion Union Budget 2023 policies needed for double-digit GDP growth for a decade

    What India Needs: Budget for double-digit GDP growth for a decade

    Im extremely sorry Swiggy CEO apologises as the company lays off 380 employees gcw

    'I'm extremely sorry...' Swiggy CEO apologises as the company lays off 380 employees

    Wrestlers to IOA: Form probe panel to look into sexual harassment allegations against WFI President-ayh

    Wrestlers to IOA: 'Form probe panel to look into sexual harassment allegations against WFI President'

    'Bastian ke bahar runway karna tough hai': Sanjay Kapoor bashed for glorifying daughter Shanaya's struggles

    'Bastian ke bahar runway karna tough hai': Sanjay Kapoor bashed for glorifying daughter Shanaya's struggles

    Meet Lt Cdr Disha Amrith, the officer who will lead Navy contingent at Republic Day 2023 parade

    Meet Lt Cdr Disha Amrith, the officer who will lead Navy contingent at Republic Day 2023 parade

    Recent Videos

    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon