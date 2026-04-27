A trolley of the CSMT Solapur Vande Bharat train derailed on a diamond crossing near Pune Station. No passengers were injured, and all were reported safe. They are being shifted to another rake as a convenience measure, officials said.

One trolley of the fourth coach of 22225 CSMT Solapur Vande Bharat train derailed on the Diamond crossing while entering the Pune Station Platform on Monday evening, officials said. No injury to any passengers. All passengers are safe. Shifting of passengers to another rake is planned for the convenience of the passengers, CPRO Central Railways said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Cause Identified, Crossings to be Replaced

CPRO, Central Railway, Swapnil Nila said, "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Solapur Vande Bharat Express, has derailed on a non-standard diamond crossing near Pune Station. The diamond crossing is being replaced immediately. Also, similar non-standard diamond crossings across Indian Railways are being replaced."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)