BJP's Vanathi Srinivasan attacked the DMK for fielding a 'tainted' candidate in Coimbatore and expressed confidence in the NDA winning all seats. She also commented on actor Vijay's new party and the BJP's own candidate selection process.

BJP leader Vanathi Srinivasan on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the DMK, alleging that the party had insulted the people of Coimbatore by fielding a "tainted" former minister as its candidate for the Coimbatore South Assembly constituency. Addressing reporters at Coimbatore airport, she further claimed that the DMK carries the "distinction" of having had a minister jailed in Tamil Nadu's political history.

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Srinivasan expressed confidence in the NDA alliance's prospects, stating that it would repeat its previous performance by winning all ten constituencies. She said the political atmosphere in Tamil Nadu is heating up ahead of the elections.

On Vijay's TVK Party

Reacting to actor-turned-politician Vijay announcing the candidate list of his TVK party, Srinivasan said it was too early to assess their position and suggested waiting for about ten days for clarity. She noted that, as it is their first election, enthusiasm among the party and its leadership is natural, but added that Vijay's claim of a direct contest with the DMK should not be taken seriously, asserting that his party does not pose a real alternative.

BJP Candidate Selection and Unity

On the BJP's delay in announcing candidates, she said the list would be finalised after Election Coordinator Piyush Goyal returns, followed by a state-level consultative meeting. She also dismissed reports of internal factions, stating that there are no separate groups within the BJP and described K Annamalai as a valued colleague, adding that candidate selection would be based on winnability and decided by the party leadership.

PM Modi Arrives in Coimbatore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had arrived this afternoon in Coimbatore from New Delhi to campaign in Kerala's Palakkad and Thrissur districts. He was received at the airport by senior BJP and alliance leaders, including L Murugan, Nainar Nagendran, Vanathi Srinivasan and AIADMK MLA SP Velumani.