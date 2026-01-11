The Aam Aadmi Party has appointed Valmiki Naik as its new Goa state president and announced other office bearers. The move comes days after former state president Amit Palekar resigned, citing a lack of internal democracy within the party.

AAP Appoints New Goa Leadership

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday appointed Valmiki Naik as its Goa state president. The party also released a list of new office bearers for its Goa unit. The decision was approved by the party's Political Affairs Committee, according to an official notice issued on January 11.

As per the announcement, Gerson Gomes has been named State Working President, Prashant Naik will serve as State Organisation Secretary, and Sandesh Teleikar Dessai has been appointed State Senior Vice President. The party wished the newly appointed leaders success in their new roles.

Amit Palekar's Resignation

The development comes days after Amit Palekar resigned from the party, citing "self-respect and clarity". In a post on X, Palekar shared his resignation letter written to the party's national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal and the party's in-charge for Goa, Atishi and wrote, "I am resigning from the @AamAadmiParty today. This decision comes after deep introspection and with a clear conscience. Positions matter less than principles. Power matters less than purpose. I choose to stand by my convictions and the people of Goa. The journey continues."

Before his resignation, Palekar was relieved of his role as the Goa unit president following the party's poor performance in local body polls.

'Lack of Internal Democracy': Palekar's Resignation Letter

In a letter dated January 5, Palekar said he had resigned from the primary membership of the party. "I did not enter public life in pursuit of posts or positions. I joined the party believing in its promise of an alternative political culture, one anchored in transparency, internal democracy, and respect for grassroots voices. Over time, however, it became increasingly difficult to reconcile these ideals with the way decisions are presently taken and communicated."

"When dialogue and consultation are limited, and decisions flow only from the top, it does not weaken individuals but strains institutions. For a movement that set out to redefine democratic functioning, this divergence has been deeply disheartening," he added.

Palekar said that he has taken this decision not in anger or haste, but in self-respect and clarity. (ANI)