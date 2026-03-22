The Uttarakhand govt introduced the UCC, a stringent anti-cheating law, and other reforms, resulting in 30,000+ government jobs. It also empowered women with job reservations and abolished the Madrasa Board as part of education reforms.

Comprehensive Policy Overhaul

The Uttarakhand government, over the past four years, has introduced several policy measures, including the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), changes in law-and-order regulations, education reforms, and initiatives related to employment and women's welfare. In addition, land laws, anti-conversion laws, and anti-riot regulations have been enforced in the state. The Pushkar Singh Dhami government introduced a stringent anti-cheating law as well. As a result, more than 30,000 young people have secured government jobs over the past four years.

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Education Reforms

In the field of education, a major reform was introduced with the establishment of the Uttarakhand State Minority Education Authority, under which the Madrasa Board has been abolished. This new authority will now regulate the curriculum and the overall education system.

Action Against Illegal Encroachments

The state government has also taken strict action against illegal encroachments, freeing over 12,000 acres of government land, which is being seen as a strong example of administrative resolve.

Focus on Women's Empowerment

The Dhami government has prioritised women's empowerment by implementing several key measures. A 30% horizontal reservation for women in government jobs has been introduced, along with a 33% reservation in cooperative management committees.

So far, more than 254,000 women in the state have become "Lakhpati Didis", indicating a strengthening rural economy.

Self-help groups are being empowered through interest-free loans of up to ₹5 lakh. Additionally, the launch of the Chief Minister Sashakt Bahna Utsav Yojana aims to promote the social and economic advancement of women.

Preparations for Kumbh Mela 2027

Earlier, Dhami approved the estimated cost of Rs 50.27 crore for the construction of the proposed Command and Control Centre-2 building in Haridwar under Kumbh Mela 2027. He has also sanctioned the release of the first instalment of Rs 20.11 crore for the financial year 2025-26, according to the CMO.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government intensified development work in Haridwar, with the CM directing officials to complete all permanent infrastructure projects by October 2026. In preparation for the Kumbh Mela 2027 to be held next year in Haridwar, special emphasis is being placed on the rapid development of infrastructure, the expansion of facilities for pilgrims, and the establishment of modern surveillance and control systems for enhanced security. (ANI)