A woman from Pithoragarh threatened suicide twice in Almora on Tuesday after her married partner reportedly returned to his first wife and two children. The couple had been living together in Gurugram for around a year. The woman first climbed a tree near the SSB office before later creating a commotion at the district collectorate's SDM court.

A woman created a commotion at the district collectorate in Uttarakhand's Almora on Tuesday after threatening to die by suicide over her married partner's decision to return to his first wife and children. Police intervened and took the woman to a One Stop Centre after attempts to resolve the dispute through counselling failed. The woman, who is originally from Pithoragarh, had reportedly been living with the married man, a resident of the Lamgara area of Almora, in Gurugram for around a year. Their friendship had developed into a relationship, and the two had started living together, according to a report by Dainik Bhaskar.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Woman Follows Partner To Almora

The dispute began after the man returned to his native village in Almora three days before the incident. He reportedly decided to live with his first wife and their two children, leaving the woman upset.

The woman followed him from Gurugram to Almora and insisted on continuing their relationship. Both had reportedly left their respective spouses to live together. The woman also has a child of her own, police said.

An attempt was made to resolve the dispute at Almora police station a day before Tuesday's incident. However, discussions between the two sides failed to produce an agreement.

Scroll to load tweet…

Woman Climbs Tree, Threatens Suicide

On Tuesday morning, the woman reportedly climbed a tree near the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) office and threatened to die by suicide. Women police personnel reached the spot and brought her safely down.

Police subsequently counselled the woman and attempted to calm the situation. However, the efforts did not resolve the dispute.

Later in the afternoon, the woman reached the district collectorate and created a commotion inside the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) court, where she again threatened to die by suicide.

Police intervened and detained her before taking her to a One Stop Centre for assistance.

Police Take Action Against Both

According to reports, four women police personnel had to help move the woman to a police vehicle. Two officers held her legs while the other two held her arms as they carried her to the vehicle.

Janki Bhandari, in-charge of the women's police station, confirmed that the woman had been sent to the One Stop Centre.

Meanwhile, police arrested the man under Section 151 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and produced him before a court.

The incident brought attention to the dispute after the man returned to his family. Police intervened on multiple occasions as the woman continued to insist on living with him.

Further details about the proceedings and any subsequent resolution of the matter were not immediately available.