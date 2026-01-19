In less than a year, Uttarakhand's UCC has emerged as a key reform, with 4,74,447 online marriage registrations. The new law simplifies procedures, replacing the old offline system and strengthening public trust in the process.

As Uttarakhand's Uniform Civil Code (UCC) nears its first anniversary on January 27, the law is emerging as a key administrative reform, with record numbers of marriages being registered online and significantly faster, simpler procedures replacing the earlier offline system.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, along with promoting women's empowerment, protecting children's rights, and ensuring equality in civil rights, one of the UCC's most significant contributions has been simplifying procedures. This is reflected in the fact that within less than a year of its implementation, 4,74,447 marriages have already been registered. Couples can now register their marriages online from anywhere. Earlier, they were required to appear in person at the Sub-Registrar's office on a fixed date, accompanied by two witnesses.

CM Dhami Touts UCC as a Model Law

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that by implementing the Uniform Civil Code, Uttarakhand has shown the way for other states. "The transparency and simplicity with which the provisions of the UCC have been implemented over the past year have strengthened public trust in the process. This is why many people are now opting to register under the UCC. The Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code has proved to be a model law in every respect," he said.

Revolutionising Registration: From Offline to Online

According to the release, before the implementation of the UCC, marriages were registered under the "Uttarakhand Compulsory Registration of Marriages Act, 2010." The entire process was offline, requiring both spouses and two witnesses to be physically present at the Sub-Registrar's office. However, under the UCC, nearly 100 per cent of marriage registrations are now being completed online. Couples and witnesses can apply from anywhere by uploading their records and recording video statements. As a result, untill January 19, a total of 4,74,447 marriage registrations had been completed in less than a year since the UCC came into force. This translates to an average of around 1,400 registrations per day, compared to just 67 per day under the previous law, a release said.

Expanded Services and Efficiency Gains

During this period, 316 people have also obtained certificates for divorce through the online system, 68 have registered for live-in relationships, and 2 have received certificates for the termination of live-in relationships. Under the UCC, a 15-day time limit applies to issuing a marriage registration certificate after an application is submitted. However, in practice, applicants receive their certificates in an average of 5 days.

Under the earlier law, not only did applicants have to be physically present at the registration office, but there was also no fixed time limit for completing the process. (ANI)