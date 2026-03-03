Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava will not celebrate Holi and Rangpanchami in solidarity with families who lost members due to a water contamination incident. However, the city's traditional Rangpanchami 'Ger' procession will continue as planned.

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava has decided not to celebrate Holi and Rangpanchami this year following the water contamination incident in Bhagirathpura locality, which claimed the lives of several people and left many families affected.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Mayor Bhargava called the incident "very unfortunate" and expressed solidarity with the affected families. "The incident in Bhagirathpura is very unfortunate. We have lost our family members, so I have decided not to celebrate Holi and Rangpanchami. In such a situation, we stand with the bereaved families," Bhargava told ANI.

Notably, several people had died, and many others fell ill after consuming contaminated water in the Bhagirathpura area of Indore district.

Traditional 'Ger' Procession to Continue

Additionally, Mayor Bhargava affirmed that preparations for Indore's traditional and world-renowned Rangpanchami 'Ger' procession would continue as per custom, stating necessary instructions were issued to ensure adequate arrangements for the purpose.

"Ger is a tradition of Indore, and this world-renowned Rangpanchami Ger should be taken out in its grandeur. For which, whatever resources, facilities, security arrangements, water supply, or any other requirements are needed, we have issued instructions to ensure proper arrangements. As per tradition, the municipal corporation team will also participate in it, but I will not take part in the Ger," he further said.

About Rang Panchami and the 'Ger' Tradition

The Rang Panchami festival is celebrated on the fifth day after Holi and people put colours and gulal on each other to mark the occasion. People also spray gulal and colours with the aid of water tankers and celebrate this festival with great pomp.

While in Indore, a grand procession is being taken out, which is known as "Rang Panchami Ger" on the occasion. On this day, a huge crowd of people gather in Rajwada and the surrounding areas in Indore city and showers colours on each other.

According to information, it is a long-standing tradition in Indore city. People drenched in colours, dancing to music and putting Gulal on each other, spreading happiness and unity across the city.

Police Security Tightened for Festivities

Meanwhile, the police security also tightened for Holi celebrations and deployed an adequate number of police personnel to monitor the law and order situation in the district.

"After assessing all aspects of security and the various safety arrangements, extensive and effective measures have been put in place. These include police patrolling, CCTV monitoring, and deployment of drone cameras. The police force will remain on duty at all times," said Santosh Singh, Commissioner of Police (CP, Indore).

He further added that strict action would be taken against any anti-social or criminal elements found creating a nuisance. (ANI)