Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved accommodating two Agniveers from the first batch into the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC). This move comes after a Centre's proposal, with the recruits set to join after their Army tenure ends.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved the accommodation of two Agniveers from the first batch of recruits under the Agnipath scheme in the 40th Battalion of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), against available vacancies, as they are scheduled to complete their tenure in the Indian Army in November 2026.

State Committed to Agniveers' Future

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, CM Dhami said that the Agnipath scheme, launched under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is strengthening the spirit of discipline, national service and dedication to duty among the country’s youth. He said the skills, experience and discipline acquired by Agniveers during their service in the Indian Army constitute an invaluable national asset. The state government respects the contribution and capabilities of Agniveers and is committed to providing these young men, who have served the nation, with further opportunities to serve the state, enabling Uttarakhand to benefit from their military experience, discipline and expertise. The Uttarakhand government said it remains committed to securing a bright future for the youth and supporting their resolve to serve the nation, the Chief Minister added.

Centre's Proposal Accepted

In this direction, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved a proposal to accommodate two Agniveers from the first batch, who are scheduled to be released from service in the Indian Army in November 2026, against available vacancies in the 40th Battalion of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC). A letter sent by the Joint Secretary, Government of India, had informed the state government that the first batch of Agniveers recruited under the Agnipath scheme would complete its tenure in the armed forces and be released from service in November 2026. The Centre had sought the accommodation of two Agniveers from Uttarakhand.

Accepting the proposal, Chief Minister Dhami approved the accommodation of the two Agniveers against available vacancies in the 40th Battalion of the PAC. The state government’s decision marks an initiative to provide further service opportunities to Agniveers completing their tenure in the armed forces.

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