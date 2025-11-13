Uttarakhand cabinet greenlights 'Devbhoomi Parivar Yojana' to create a family database with unique IDs for welfare scheme integration. It also raised disaster relief aid to ₹5 lakh for victims' families and damaged pucca houses in Dharali.

Devbhoomi Parivar Yojana for Family IDs

The Uttarakhand cabinet has granted in-principle approval for the implementation of the "Devbhoomi Parivar Yojana" for "identifying families residing in the state." According to a statement, the yojana aims to identify all resident families of Uttarakhand, generate a unique Family ID, and integrate it with various key welfare and public-oriented schemes of the state government, ensuring that the benefits of these schemes are delivered directly and appropriately to the eligible families.

"Under the proposed scheme, a comprehensive family database of all residents will be created, and each family will be assigned a unique identification number," according to a statement from the CMO. Subsequently, all beneficiary-oriented government schemes will be linked to this Family ID, enabling families to access the benefits of state schemes more efficiently.

In addition, families will be able to view all schemes they are eligible for with a single click, see which schemes they have already benefited from, and identify which benefits are still available to them.

Increased Disaster Relief Compensation

The state's cabinet has also decided to increase the financial assistance provided to those affected by the recent disaster in Dharali and other regions of the state. The Council of Ministers decided to increase the compensation for the families of individuals who lost their lives in the disaster from ₹4 lakh to ₹5 lakh.

Additionally, it was decided that owners of fully damaged pucca (permanent) residential houses will also receive ₹5 lakh as assistance, according to an official statement from the Chief Minister's office. For kutcha (temporary) houses, apart from the amount provided under the disaster relief fund, an additional ₹1 lakh will be granted from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Dharali witnessed intense flashfloods in august of this year, leading to deaths of multiple people, and immense loss of property for many people across the reason. Earlier on August 27, CM Dhami had announced financial assistance of five lakh rupees each for families whose houses were damaged and for the families of those who died in the Tharali and Dharali flash floods.

The Uttarakhand government was continuously sending rations and essential relief material to the areas affected by the August 5 landslides and flash floods in Dharali and Harshil areas of Uttarakashi district, officials had said. (ANI)