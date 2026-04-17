Uttarakhand confirms all preparations for the Char Dham Yatra, starting April 23, are complete. Registrations have neared a record 1.8 million, with officials assuring pilgrims of full logistical, security, and supply arrangements.

With the sacred Char Dham Yatra set to commence on April 23, the Uttarakhand government has announced that all logistical and security preparations are complete. Following high-level inspections and review meetings, officials are reporting record-breaking interest from devotees across the globe.

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Record Pilgrim Interest and Assurances

Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj revealed that registrations have already neared the 1.8 million mark. In a detailed breakdown provided to ANI, the Minister highlighted the significant draw of the "Abode of the Gods. "Registrations for the yatra are as follows: Yamunotri - 3,70,295, Gangotri - 3,16,006, Kedarnath - 6,19,959, Badrinath - 5,27,227, and Hemkund Sahib - 17,171, totalling 17,87,658 pilgrims," he said.

He specifically addressed potential logistical concerns, assuring pilgrims that essential services, including cooking gas and food supplies, have been secured for the duration of the pilgrimage.

"There is significant enthusiasm among people. Concerns about the availability of gas for cooking and food have been addressed, assuring that all facilities, including gas and food services, will be available throughout the yatra," said Uttarakhand Tourism Minister.

Maharaj assured that the yatra will proceed as usual, and everyone is invited to visit Uttarakhand for the Char Dham Yatra to fulfill their wishes.

CM Oversees Final Preparations

The announcement follows a series of rigorous checks by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. On Thursday, April 16, the CM conducted an on-site inspection of the Kedarnath Highway and other critical transit points to evaluate the quality of the infrastructure and traveller facilities.

"The Char Dham Yatra is about to commence. I am personally conducting an on-site inspection to ensure that all preparations are complete. We are ready in every respect to welcome pilgrims and devotees arriving here from across the entire country and the world. All necessary arrangements have been put in place. The arrangements will be excellent, and the Char Dham Yatra will be a success," he said.

Holistic Management and Safety Measures

Beyond infrastructure, the state has focused on a holistic approach to the Yatra's management. Earlier this week in Nainital, CM Dhami chaired a review meeting that addressed enhancing security presence along the narrow mountain passes, implementing safety measures for pilgrims travelling through forest-adjacent routes, and ensuring smooth traffic flow and emergency medical availability.

With the gates of the shrines opening in less than a week, the state government has extended a formal invitation to the faithful, promising a seamless and spiritually fulfilling journey through the heart of the Himalayas.