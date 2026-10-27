Uttarakhand Police used water cannons to disperse Congress protesters marching to the Gairsain Assembly over issues of inflation and unemployment as the two-day session began. The Chief Minister urged the opposition to maintain a positive approach.

Police Crackdown on Congress Protest

Gairsain (Uttarakhand) [India], October 27 (ANI): Uttarakhand Police on Tuesday used water cannons to disperse Congress leaders and workers marching towards the state Assembly in Bhararisain, Gairsain, to gherao the premises over inflation, unemployment and other public issues. The protest was organised on a call by the Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee, with party leaders and workers led by state Congress president Ganesh Godiyal accusing the BJP government of failing to address public concerns and pursuing policies that they alleged were against the interests of the people.

The Congress said the demonstration was aimed at raising concerns over rising inflation, unemployment, the state government's policies and other pressing issues affecting Uttarakhand. Speaking to ANI, Godiyal alleged that the government had failed to fulfil the expectations of people who had elected it with hopes of better days. “The government that the people of this state elected with such high hopes had promised to bring better days. Instead, over time, this government has unleashed political, social, and economic oppression upon the people of this state. The Congress party and our party workers will not stand by and watch the people of our region and our state suffer such atrocities,” Godiyal said.

Security Measures and Assembly Proceedings

The protest took place as the two-day Uttarakhand Assembly session began on Tuesday. The Congress had called for a gherao over 14 public-interest issues and accused the BJP government of neglecting development concerns, corruption and unemployment. Security was tightened around the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly in Bhararisain, with barricades installed at several points along approach routes. Police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel were deployed in strength, and commuters heading towards the Assembly premises were subjected to checks.

Government Stance on Development

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the state government was presenting a full budget with provisions for the overall development of Uttarakhand, including new schemes and a focus on innovation. “We are presenting the full budget, which includes provisions for the all-around development of the state. Some new schemes have also been incorporated. There is a focus on innovation, and existing schemes will be given further momentum,” Dhami said.

Responding to the Opposition's protest, the Chief Minister called for a positive approach and said substantive work would take place inside the Legislative Assembly. “Well, the opposition is staging a protest—but I believe there should be a positive approach. In a way, the opposition also encourages us to perform better. Ultimately, all the substantive work will take place within the Legislative Assembly,” he said. (ANI)