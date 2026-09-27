Union Ministers V Somanna and Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar laid the foundation for a ₹108 crore, four-lane Road Over Bridge in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. The project, fully funded by the Ministry of Railways, aims to enhance rail safety and urban mobility.

In a major initiative for urban mobility and rail safety under the vision of “New Railways, New Andhra Pradesh”, the foundation stone for a four-lane Road Over Bridge (ROB) between Guntur and Nambur railway stations was laid today by the Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti, V Somanna, along with Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Railways, the project was sanctioned at an estimated cost of ₹108 Crore, with the entire cost borne by the Ministry of Railways; the 668-metre four-lane ROB will replace Level Crossing (LC) Gate No. 3 on the Guntur-Krishna Canal section of the Guntur-Nambur line. Situated near the Inner Ring Road of Guntur City, the bridge connects Bus Stand Road directly with Gorantla Village. Requiring 2.9 acres of land, construction work is scheduled to commence shortly.

Railways Prioritizes Passenger Safety, Modernization

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti, V Somanna, said that Indian Railways accords top priority to passenger safety and operational efficiency. He noted that eliminating level crossing gates through modern ROBs and RUBs is an essential step toward achieving zero accidents and punctuality. He added that the Central Government is modernising rail infrastructure at an unprecedented pace across Andhra Pradesh, and this 4-lane bridge will save valuable commute time, reduce fuel wastage, prevent vehicle detentions, and foster regional socio-economic development. Apart from ROB/RUBs, 74 railway stations in AP are being modified with modern, world-class amenities with an investment of Rs 3500 crores.

Centre Dedicated to AP's Transport Infrastructure Growth

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar said that the Centre remains firmly dedicated to the rapid expansion of Andhra Pradesh’s transport infrastructure. He highlighted that close synergy between Central and State departments is fast-tracking key road and rail projects in the Guntur region to deliver world-class connectivity and resolve long-standing traffic bottlenecks for residents.

Dignitaries and Officials at the Event

Earlier, General Manager of South Coast Railway, Sandeep Mathur, welcomed the dignitaries and highlighted Indian Railways' ongoing capital and safety works in the zone. Divisional Railway Manager, Guntur, Sudheshna Sen, coordinated the event.

The program was attended by distinguished public representatives including Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Bashyam Ramakrishna; Member of Legislative Assembly (Ponnur) Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar; MLA (East Guntur) Mohammed Nazeer; MLA (West Guntur) Galla Madhavi; and MLA (Prathipadu) BR Ramanjaneyulu, IAS (Retd.), alongside senior railway officials and citizens of Guntur. (ANI)