Uttarakhand has opened 83 major Himalayan peaks for mountaineering to boost adventure tourism. Fees for Indian climbers are waived, and a new online portal simplifies permissions, aiming to create local jobs and establish a global destination.

Uttarakhand has taken a historic step in the field of adventure tourism, giving mountaineering a new height. On the directions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Council (UTDB), in coordination with the Forest Department, has fully opened 83 major mountain peaks in the Garhwal and Kumaon Himalayan regions for mountaineering expeditions.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to a release, this decision will establish Uttarakhand as a strong and attractive destination on the global mountaineering map. The open peaks range in height from 5,700 meters to 7,756 meters and include world-famous and highly challenging summits such as Kamet (7,756 m), Nanda Devi East, the Chaukhamba group, Trishul group, Shivling, Satopanth, Changabang, Panchachuli, and Neelkanth. These peaks are renowned not only for their technical difficulty and natural beauty but also as living symbols of the Himalayas' grandeur.

CM Dhami: 'A Historic Step'

"The Himalayas are our identity, heritage, and strength. Opening 83 major peaks for mountaineering is a historic step toward giving global recognition to adventure tourism in the state. The objective is to encourage the country's youth to pursue adventurous fields such as mountaineering, create employment for local communities, and ensure balanced development alongside environmental conservation. The state government is fully committed to safe, responsible, and sustainable mountaineering. The main aim of this initiative is to motivate Indian youth toward mountaineering, promote adventure tourism, and strengthen the local economy of border and remote areas," the Chief Minister said.

Fee Waivers for Indian and Foreign Climbers

For the 83 notified peaks, Indian mountaineers will no longer have to pay any expedition fees (such as peak fees, camping fees, environmental charges, etc.). Previously, these fees were charged by the Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF) and the Forest Department; now the state government will bear these costs. This will provide a significant opportunity for young aspirants who were previously held back by financial constraints.

The additional state-level fees previously imposed on foreign mountaineers have been completely abolished. They will now only need to pay the fees prescribed by the IMF. This will enhance Uttarakhand's international appeal and increase foreign expeditions.

Streamlining Processes and Boosting Local Economy

All mountaineering expedition applications will now be submitted through the Uttarakhand Mountaineering Permission System (UKMPS) online portal. This system is transparent, fast, and fully digital, ensuring there are no delays in the permission process.

This decision will increase tourism activities in border villages. Local residents will gain new employment opportunities as guides, porters, homestay operators, transport providers, and through other services. This initiative will also help curb migration and strengthen the rural economy.

Commitment to Safety and Environmental Protection

The state government has clearly stated that strict adherence to safety standards and environmental regulations will be mandatory for all expeditions. Mountaineers must follow the "Leave No Trace" principle and ensure the protection of the fragile Himalayan ecosystem.

Welcoming mountaineers from India and abroad to these magnificent Himalayan peaks, the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Council said that this initiative will prove to be a milestone in taking the adventure heritage of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand to new heights.

Union Budget Supports Hill State Tourism

Notably, in the Union Budget 2026-27, presented in Parliament, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an important initiative to elevate tourism in hill states. The budget includes the development of eco-friendly mountain trails in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir. This step is a major effort to make India a world-class trekking and hiking destination, promoting adventure tourism and generating local employment. (ANI)