Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced major police reforms, including recruitment for 1,600 vacant posts, doubling police station budgets to ₹8 crore, modern investigation kits and improved housing, education and healthcare facilities

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced that the recruitment process for approximately 1,600 vacant posts across various police department units will begin soon. The move is expected to strengthen the state's police force and help address staffing shortages.

Filling these vacancies could ease the workload on existing personnel and improve the functioning of police stations, outposts and other units. Adequate staffing is essential for managing law and order, responding to complaints and ensuring that police personnel can perform their duties more efficiently.

The government has also emphasised reviewing staff requirements at police stations and outposts. Personnel deployment will be assessed according to local needs and workload, with the aim of ensuring that areas requiring additional support receive appropriate staffing.

However, the detailed recruitment schedule, application dates and post-wise vacancy information are yet to be specified.

Police Station Budget Doubled, Modern Investigation Kits Announced

A key announcement concerns the proposed increase in the annual budget for police stations from ₹4 crore to ₹8 crore. The additional funding is expected to strengthen day-to-day operations and help police stations meet their essential administrative and operational requirements.

Adequate financial resources can support routine functioning and improve the availability of necessary facilities. The precise allocation of the increased budget across different expenditure categories will depend on the detailed government guidelines.

The Chief Minister has also announced the provision of modern investigation kits for police personnel involved in criminal investigations. These tools are expected to support evidence collection and help investigators conduct more systematic, scientific and evidence-based inquiries.

Modern equipment can improve crime-scene examination, but its effectiveness will also depend on personnel training, proper handling of evidence and compliance with established investigative procedures.

Better Housing, Schools and Healthcare for Police Personnel

The announcements extend beyond recruitment and operational resources, with several measures aimed at improving the welfare of police personnel and their families.

Police modern schools to receive improvements

The state government plans to upgrade police modern schools across Uttarakhand. Improved educational infrastructure and facilities could benefit the children of police personnel, many of whom have to adapt to frequent transfers and demanding work schedules. Specific details about the proposed upgrades and their funding have not yet been disclosed.

Transit hostels and multi-storey barracks in Dehradun

The construction of transit hostels and multi-storey barracks in Dehradun has also been announced. Transit accommodation can help personnel visiting the city for official duties, training or departmental assignments, while multi-storey barracks could provide housing for more staff within limited space.

The construction schedule, accommodation capacity and project costs are yet to be detailed.

Dehradun Police Hospital to be upgraded

The proposed upgrade of Dehradun Police Hospital is another important part of the plan. Police personnel often work extended hours and operate in stressful or challenging conditions, making access to healthcare an important aspect of their welfare.

The upgrade is expected to strengthen medical facilities, although the proposed additions to services, equipment and specialist care have not yet been outlined.

What Do CM Dhami's Announcements Mean for Uttarakhand Police?

The announcements cover several areas of police administration, including recruitment, financial resources, investigation technology, staff accommodation, education and healthcare. If implemented effectively, these measures could help address staffing gaps, improve operational readiness and strengthen support for police personnel.

The overall impact will depend on the timely completion of recruitment, appropriate deployment of staff, effective use of investigation kits and the implementation of infrastructure and welfare projects.