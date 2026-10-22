Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended Sanskar Diwas at The TonsBridge School in Dehradun, stressing character building alongside education, Indian culture, skill development and youth self-reliance

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the purpose of education is not limited to securing good marks or achieving career success. It is equally important for students to become good human beings, develop moral values and cultivate respect for Indian culture and traditions. While knowledge shows the way forward, values inspire individuals to follow the right path.

The Chief Minister was addressing the Sanskar Diwas and Foundation Day celebrations at The TonsBridge School in Dehradun on Thursday. He praised the institution for emphasising Indian culture and traditional values alongside modern education. He also urged students to make discipline, honesty, character and consistent hard work an integral part of their lives.

CM Dhami's Message on Sanskar Diwas: Character Building Is as Important as Education

Chief Minister Dhami said Sanskar Diwas is not merely a celebration marking a school's foundation. It is also an opportunity to reaffirm one's commitment to Indian culture, traditions and moral values. According to him, education becomes meaningful when it helps students develop academic and professional skills while also preparing them to become responsible and sensitive citizens.

He emphasised the importance of character, discipline, honesty and morality alongside knowledge. While acquiring modern education is essential, understanding one's values and putting them into practice is equally important. The Chief Minister appreciated The TonsBridge School for giving importance to Indian culture and traditions alongside contemporary education, saying such efforts help shape students' overall personalities.

CM Dhami Urges Students to Draw Inspiration from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Recommends 'Wings of Fire'

During the event, the Chief Minister also recalled an important milestone in the school's history. He said The TonsBridge School was inaugurated in 2015 by former Indian President and renowned scientist Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

Dhami said Dr Kalam's life continues to inspire students. Through his journey, Kalam demonstrated that dreaming big is important, but achieving those dreams requires sustained hard work, determination and the courage to overcome challenges.

The Chief Minister encouraged students to read Dr Kalam's autobiography, Wings of Fire. He said the experiences documented in the book could motivate students to set goals, learn from difficult circumstances and continue striving towards success.

Balance Between Modern Technology and Indian Culture Is Essential: CM Dhami

The Chief Minister said India is making rapid progress in technology, innovation and modern science under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The role of emerging technologies, skills and creativity is expected to grow further in the coming years. Students, therefore, must prepare themselves to meet the changing demands of the times.

He emphasised that students should develop expertise in modern subjects while also incorporating yoga, meditation, discipline and good values into their lives. According to him, balancing technical knowledge with Indian cultural values can strengthen their personalities.

Dhami added that students today need an education system that prepares them for future challenges while keeping them connected to their cultural roots.

National Education Policy and Uttarakhand Government Focus on Skill Development

Referring to the National Education Policy, Chief Minister Dhami said it places special emphasis on students' holistic development, skill enhancement and creativity. The objective of education is not merely to impart textbook knowledge but also to identify students' abilities and prepare them for practical life.

He said the Uttarakhand government is continuously working to make the state's education system more responsive to future requirements. The government aims to equip young people with education and skills that will help them access employment opportunities and progress according to their abilities.

The Chief Minister also stressed that young people should look beyond securing jobs and explore self-employment and entrepreneurship. If young people establish their own businesses and create employment opportunities for others, it will strengthen the state's economy.

Over 35,000 Youths Given Government Jobs in Uttarakhand, CM Dhami Highlights Anti-Cheating Law

The Chief Minister also outlined measures taken by the state government to secure young people's futures and ensure transparency in recruitment processes.

He said a stringent anti-cheating law had been implemented to prevent malpractice in competitive examinations. According to Dhami, more than 35,000 young people have been provided government jobs over the past five years through a transparent recruitment system.

He linked this achievement to the government's commitment to ensuring fair opportunities for young people and safeguarding their futures.

Dhami said transparency and fairness in recruitment processes are essential to maintaining the trust of aspiring candidates. Those who work hard to prepare for competitive examinations must receive a fair opportunity to succeed on the basis of their merit.

Youth Have a Key Role in Achieving Uttarakhand's 'Vikalp Rahit Sankalp': CM Dhami

The Chief Minister said the state government remains committed to its 'Vikalp Rahit Sankalp' — an unwavering resolve to make Uttarakhand the best state in the country.

He said educated, value-driven, skilled and self-reliant young people would play a crucial role in achieving this goal. Dhami expressed confidence that students of The TonsBridge School would bring pride to the state and the country through their knowledge, talent and strong values.

He added that while preparing young people for the challenges of the modern world is important, developing a sense of responsibility and social values is equally necessary.

School management and administrative officials, teachers, parents, students and other distinguished guests attended the event.