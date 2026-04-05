Uttarakhand's Mining Department achieved a record-breaking revenue of ₹1217 crore in FY 2025-26, surpassing its target. This success is attributed to simplified policies, technological upgrades, and a crackdown on illegal mining.

The Mining Department of Uttarakhand set new benchmarks in revenue generation. In the financial year 2025-26, the department surpassed its target of ₹950 crore by achieving a record revenue of ₹1217 crore, the highest ever. This achievement includes contributions of ₹1130 crore to the treasury, ₹80 crore to the District Mineral Foundation (DMF), and ₹7 crore from SMET.

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In the previous financial year 2024-25 as well, the department had demonstrated strong performance by generating ₹1041 crore against a target of ₹875 crore. From a modest ₹110 crore in 2012-13, the revenue has now reached ₹1217 crore in 2025-26, reflecting the state's strengthening economic position.

Policy Reforms Drive Growth

Following the clear directives of CM Dhami, the mineral policy and regulatory framework were simplified, promoting legal mining while effectively curbing illegal mining, transportation, and storage. Transparent mechanisms for the allocation of mining leases have also contributed significantly to the increase in revenue.

Technological Innovations Boost Transparency

Technological innovation has been another key focus area. Under the MDTSS (Mining Digital Transformation and Surveillance System), 45 advanced e-check gates have been installed across four plains districts, equipped with ANPR cameras, RFID tags, and other modern tools. Additionally, digital platforms such as Mineral Management System, e-Ravanna, Mining e-Services, Surveillance Enforcement System, and Decision Support System have been implemented.

Enhanced Security Measures

To further enhance the security of the e-Ravanna system, special security-featured paper has been introduced, effectively preventing fraud and misuse. These measures have collectively strengthened enforcement and significantly boosted revenue.

National Recognition and Awards

The innovations introduced under CM Dhami's leadership have also received national recognition. On March 28, 2026, in New Delhi, the MDTSS and e-Khanna security paper projects were honoured with the prestigious SKOCH Award (Gold). Furthermore, the Ministry of Mines, Government of India, awarded Uttarakhand second position in the 'C' category states for outstanding performance in Minor Mineral Reforms, along with an incentive grant of ₹100 crore. An additional ₹100 crore incentive was also received for improved performance in the State Mining Readiness Index. (ANI)