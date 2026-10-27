The Uttarakhand State Gymnastics Championship 2026 saw 150 athletes compete in Dehradun. Doon Gymnastics Academy won the girls’ trophy, Sherwood College claimed the overall title, and two gymnasts secured three gold medals each.

The 15th Uttarakhand State-Level Artistic Gymnastics Championship 2026 brought together 150 young athletes from schools and gymnastics academies across the state at Maharana Pratap Sports College in Dehradun. The competition showcased emerging talent, with athletes demonstrating their skills across individual and team events.

Doon Gymnastics Academy won the girls’ team trophy, while St George’s College, Mussoorie, secured the boys’ title. Sherwood College, Nainital, emerged as the overall team champion. Among the standout individual performers, Samriddhi Sharma and Shanaya Sudhanshu each won three gold medals in their respective categories.

Doon Gymnastics Academy Wins Girls’ Trophy

The girls’ team competition saw Doon Gymnastics Academy claim the top honour through its performance at the state-level event. In the boys’ category, St George’s College, Mussoorie, secured the trophy, while Sherwood College, Nainital, finished as the overall team champion.

The performances highlighted the participation of schools and gymnastics academies from different parts of Uttarakhand. The championship also provided young athletes with an opportunity to compete against their peers and assess their abilities in a competitive sporting environment.

Samriddhi Sharma and Shanaya Sudhanshu Win Three Gold Medals Each

Individual events were another major highlight of the championship. Samriddhi Sharma delivered an impressive performance in the sub-junior category, winning three gold medals.

Shanaya Sudhanshu also secured three gold medals in the Mini-2 category, making her one of the notable performers at the event.

Their achievements highlighted the talent emerging through gymnastics training and competition in Uttarakhand. Strong performances at the state level can also encourage young athletes to continue developing their skills and prepare for future competitions.

150 Gymnasts Participate in Dehradun Championship

A total of 150 boys and girls participated in the championship, representing various schools and gymnastics academies across Uttarakhand.

The event was organised by the Gymnastics Association of Uttarakhand under the aegis of the Gymnastics Federation of India. According to association general secretary Pramod Chaudhary, the competition gave young gymnasts an opportunity to showcase their abilities and compete at the state level.

Such events allow participants to evaluate their performances, gain competitive experience and learn from other athletes.

Championship Aims to Promote Gymnastics in Uttarakhand

The primary objective of the 15th state-level championship was to promote gymnastics in Uttarakhand and provide young athletes with a platform to demonstrate their talent.

By bringing together participants from different institutions, the event encouraged sporting participation and offered gymnasts valuable competitive exposure. The performances and medal wins also highlighted the importance of training and opportunities for young athletes to develop their potential.

The championship concluded with team honours for Doon Gymnastics Academy, St George’s College and Sherwood College, alongside notable individual achievements by Samriddhi Sharma and Shanaya Sudhanshu.