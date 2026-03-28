Uttarakhand has received ₹3,460 crore in additional funds for FY 2026-27 under the Centre's new 'Pride of Hills' scheme to boost development. The state will also get ₹765 crore as untied funds for priority projects.

The Uttarakhand government on Saturday received significant financial support and a strong boost for development under the Government of India's Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) guidelines for the financial year 2026-27. According to a press release, the state has been granted an allocation of ₹3,400 crore in extra funds under the newly introduced "Pride of Hills" scheme, aiming to help hill states grow faster and improve the quality of life for residents.

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Uttarakhand has received significant financial support and a strong boost for development under the Government of India's Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) guidelines for the financial year 2026-27. The state government, in a release, said this year, a special provision titled "Pride of Hills" has been introduced in the guidelines, under which additional financial assistance is being extended to hill states. Under this initiative, Uttarakhand will receive an additional allocation of ₹3,460 crore in FY 2026-27, which is expected to accelerate infrastructure development and overall growth in the state. In addition, the state will also receive ₹765 crore as untied funds, enabling the government to implement projects based on its own priorities, the release said.

CM Dhami Expresses Gratitude

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this significant support, stating that with the continuous assistance of the central government, Uttarakhand is setting new benchmarks in development and moving rapidly on the path of progress.

Focus on Sports Infrastructure

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday detailed the state's extensive development of sports facilities, including the completion of over 102 mini stadiums and 157 playgrounds. The Chief Minister emphasised that this is a 'strong initiative to realise the dreams of Uttarakhand's youth.

'Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, in a post on X, said, "To hone the talent of the state's youth and provide them with a better platform, 102 mini stadiums, 157 playgrounds, and 7 multipurpose halls have been constructed in the state. This is not merely an expansion of basic infrastructure, but a strong initiative to realise the dreams of Uttarakhand's youth, through which sports culture is being promoted in villages, and our players are bringing glory to the state at national and international levels." (ANI)