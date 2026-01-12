The Uttarakhand government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the suicide of farmer Sukhwant Singh. Before his death, he released a video accusing police and property dealers of harassment related to a land fraud case in Udham Singh Nagar.

Magisterial Inquiry Ordered

The Uttarakhand government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the suicide case of farmer Sukhwant Singh, who hailed from Udham Singh Nagar district. The inquiry will be conducted by Kumaon Division Commissioner Deepak Rawat. State Home Secretary Shailesh Bagoli, while issuing the order, stated that the inquiry officer has been directed to conduct a magisterial inquiry into the entire incident and the allegations made in the viral video, and to submit a clear and detailed report to the government at the earliest.

The deceased farmer, before taking his own life, had shared a video on social media in which he made serious allegations against certain individuals, as well as police officers and personnel of Udham Singh Nagar district.

Details of the Suicide in Haldwani

A 40-year-old man, identified as Sukhwant Singh, died by suicide in a hotel room in Haldwani early Sunday morning. Before he took this step, he uploaded a video, levelling serious allegations against several property dealers and police officers.

According to Nainital SSP Dr Manjunath TC, the incident occurred at noon at Hotel Devbhoomi Gaulapar. The hotel manager, Sanju Bisht, alerted the Kathgodam police after hearing gunshots from Room 101. "Between 2.30 and 3.00 am this morning, the staff member stationed at Kathgodam PS received a phone call from Sanju Bisht, the manager of Hotel Devbhoomi Gaulapar, reporting that gunshots had been heard in room 101, and that a man had possibly shot himself," he said.

Upon arrival, Bisht reported that Sukhwant Singh was staying at the hotel with his wife, Pradeep Kaur (40), and their 14-year-old son, Gurbir Singh. According to statements from the family, Kaur was suddenly injured while she and her son were sleeping. She rushed outside with her son, and Singh locked the door from inside. Moments later, gunshots were heard from within the room. "The man's wife and son stated that while they were sleeping, the wife was suddenly injured. They didn't know how it happened. It is suspected that the man committed the act. His wife then screamed and took their son outside, and the man locked the room from the inside. Gunshots were then heard from within the room," he said.

Police arrived at the scene, broke down the door, and found Singh lying unconscious and bleeding. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Allegations of Harassment and Extortion

The SSP stated that information about the three was found after they went through their documents at the hotel. It has come out that Singh alleged harassment and extortion by Udham Singh Nagar police in a Facebook Live video before his death, citing a ₹4 crore land fraud case and pressure from police and property dealers.

Furthermore, Singh had given his wife the documents the previous day, with instructions to hand them over to the authorities. "The deceased had given some documents to his wife the day before, telling her to hand them over to the Police the next day. At that time, she wasn't aware her husband would take such a step", Nainital SSP said.

Aftermath and Investigation

The victim's wife and son received professional counselling due to the shock, and a state-level forensic team also conducted a site visit. (ANI)