Lansdowne, Election Result 2022 LIVE: Can Anukriti Gusian outthrow BJP’s sitting MLA Daleep Singh Rawat?

The Indian National Congress has added a glamour touch to the Uttarakhand assembly elections 2022 by fielding Anukriti Gusian Rawat, former Miss India Grand 2017, from the Lansdowne constituency. Anukriti is also a social activist and a television host. She has been pitted against Bharatiya Janata Party's sitting Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Daleep Singh Rawat.

This is for the first time that Anikriti is entering politics. She is the daughter-in-law of former BJP minister Harak Singh Rawat who joined Congress after he was expelled. It will be interesting to see whether Anukriti will be able to dislodge BJP's Daleep Singh Rawat.

How many candidates are in the fray: In this battle for Lansdowne, seven candidates including Congress’s Anukriti Gusain Rawat, BJP’s Daleep Singh Rawat and Aam Aadi Party’s Narendra Singh, among others are contesting.

Election issues in 2022: Anukriti had pointed out issues of the poor health system, bad roads and weak mobile connectivity during her campaigning and has promised to address these issues, once voted to power. BJP, on the other hand, is talking about 10 years jail term rule for those accused in 'Love Jihad' by bringing amendments.

What do Exit Polls say? As per the exit polls survey by Times Now-VETO, BJP will get 37 seats and Congress will get 31 seats. AAP and others may get a seat each. As per the India Today-Axis, My India, BJP will get 36 to 46 seats INC will get 20 to 30 seats.

The vote share in 2017: BJP candidate Daleep Singh Rawat got 22,246 (56.62%) vote share, while Congress candidate Lt Gen(retd) Tejpal Singh Rawat, P V S M, V S M got only 15,771 (40.14%). Out of 84,832, only 39,776(46.89%) electorate turned up for voting.

The vote share in 2022: According to the election commission, 83,460 eligible voters are in the Lansdowne assembly constituency. Of these, 44,352 are male and 39,107 women voters. Only 46.04% voter turnout was reported on February 14 when the state went into the polls.