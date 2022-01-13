Uttarakhand Election 2022: Postponing polls not court's job, HC rejects plea

Postponing elections is not the Court's business, the Uttarakhand High Court said on Thursday, refusing to postpone the state's scheduled assembly polls. A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra and Justice NS Dhanik also refused to issue any orders prohibiting physical rallies.

The statements came after counsel Shobhit Saharia, sitting for the ECI, informed the Court that physical demonstrations in poll-bound states had already been prohibited until January 15. Additional directions will be issued when the ECI assesses the situation. Assembly elections in Uttarakhand are set for February 14, 2022, and all major political parties have already begun campaigning.