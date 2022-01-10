  • Facebook
    Uttarakhand Election 2022: BJP fully prepared for virtual rallies, will face no connectivity issues

    The Election Commission of India (ECI) issued the calendar for the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Manipur, and Uttarakhand on Saturday, ordering that no physical, political rallies or roadshows be held before January 15.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Dehradun, First Published Jan 10, 2022, 6:14 PM IST
    Ajay Bhatt, Union Minister of State for Defence and Tourism, promised that there would be no connectivity problems during digital rallies in Uttarakhand since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is thoroughly prepared. Speaking to the media, MoS Ajay Bhatt stated that BJP employees are law-abiding citizens who always follow ECI's directives. He said they are perfectly prepared for digital rallies and have previously held demonstrations. There would be no connectivity concerns during the digital rallies in Uttarakhand since the people here are quite cooperative and do whatever the government tells them to do, he added.

    The Minister of State also discussed connection or network concerns in Uttarakhand, saying that the party will endeavour to link in small groups when such challenges emerge.
    "In small groups, we will attempt to connect with the places with a poor connection. If we are unable to reach any location through digital rallies, we will find another technique to link every corner of the state," he stated.

    Taking a jab at the Opposition for accusing constitutional institutions of digital rallies, he stated that such allegations should not be made because the latest COVID-19 variation, Omicron, has attacked the country. "The Omicron variation is not standard version. The Central Government is always developing plans to save people from this COVID type, including booster doses. I hope that everyone, particularly frontline workers and health personnel, remains secure under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. If the Opposition continues to accuse digital rallies, I believe their attitude will remain unchanged indefinitely," he continued.

    Uttarakhand will hold Assembly elections in a single phase on February 14. Sushil Chandra, the Chief Election Commissioner, has previously declared the voting timetable for five states, including Uttarakhand. On March 10, votes in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Manipur, and Uttarakhand will be counted. The BJP won 57 of the state's 70 Assembly seats in the 2017 elections. Following the elections, Trivendra Singh Rawat established the government.

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2022, 6:14 PM IST
