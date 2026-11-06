Following a clash between BSF personnel and residents in Ashabari, Tripura, local administration has launched a land verification drive near the border outpost to clear illegal encroachments and bolster security in the sensitive region.

Tripura Administration Launches Land Verification Near Ashabari Border

Following the November 2 clash between BSF personnel and residents at Ashabari in Tripura's Sonamura subdivision, the district administration has initiated land verification and demarcation exercises in the vicinity of the Ashabari Border Outpost (BOP), raising concerns over alleged illegal occupation of government land and the need to strengthen security in the sensitive border area.

Acting on the directions of the Sonamura Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), a joint team comprising BSF personnel, police officials and revenue department officers, including Revenue Inspectors (RIs) and Tehsildars, visited the area on Thursday to identify land boundaries and examine ownership documents. According to preliminary information, several families and shopkeepers have allegedly constructed houses and commercial establishments near the BSF outpost over the years, with questions being raised about the legality of their land ownership. Under this exercise, residents and shop owners were asked to produce valid land deeds and other relevant documents.

Impact of Security Concerns

Preliminary findings reportedly indicate that some occupants may not possess proper ownership documents, while certain structures are suspected to be located on government land. The exercise assumes particular significance in the aftermath of the November 2 incident, when BSF personnel were allegedly attacked during a violent confrontation at Ashabari. The incident has brought renewed attention to the security situation in the border belt, including concerns relating to possible infiltration, unauthorised settlement, illegal encroachment and the overall law-and-order situation.

Government Land Recovery Drive

The administration's latest initiative is being viewed as part of a broader effort to establish clear land ownership, identify unauthorised occupation and prevent further deterioration of the situation in the strategically sensitive area adjoining the international border. District administration sources said that a government initiative to recover illegally occupied government land has been underway for the past two months. Under this drive, encroachments have reportedly been cleared at 42 locations in Sonamura subdivision and one location in Bishalgarh subdivision.

Meanwhile, questions have also emerged regarding the land documents of certain shops and residential properties situated near Ashabari BOP. However, the verification process is still underway, and no final administrative findings or conclusions regarding the ownership claims have been officially established. The administration is expected to examine the documents before deciding on further action in accordance with the law.

The ongoing exercise is being closely watched, as its outcome could have wider implications for government land protection, border-area security and the maintenance of peace in Ashabari. With the November 2 incident exposing the sensitivity of the area, the administration's priority now appears to be ensuring that illegal encroachments are addressed, border security is not compromised, and law and order are maintained through strict but lawful enforcement. (ANI)

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