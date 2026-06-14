Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the 'Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Mukhya Sevak Aapke Dwar' public outreach program in Khatima, where he inaugurated a 'Didi Cafe' and praised PM Modi's leadership and the state's development initiatives.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, during his three-day visit to Khatima, attended the "Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Mukhya Sevak Aapke Dwar" public outreach program as the chief guest at Shaheed Hari Kishan Shikshan Sansthan, Bagulia, on Sunday. The Chief Minister received a grand welcome with flower garlands, traditional Tharu cultural performances, and a ceremonial shawl. The District Magistrate presented him with a portrait of Panchmukhi Hanuman crafted by women from Self-Help Groups. The program commenced with the Chief Minister lighting the ceremonial lamp.

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During the event, Chief Minister Dhami inspected stalls set up by various government departments and inaugurated the "Didi Cafe," operated by Sadbhavana CLF under the Gramotthan Project, by cutting the ribbon.

CM Highlights National and State Development

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Dhami said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has entered a new era of development, good governance, and public welfare. He stated that the Central Government has taken several historic decisions in recent years for the welfare of the poor, farmers, women, and youth, giving a new direction to the nation. He highlighted that schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, free ration distribution, Ujjwala Yojana, and Jal Jeevan Mission have brought positive changes to the lives of millions of people.

Focus on Good Governance and Youth Welfare

He added that the double-engine government has effectively curbed corruption through transparency and technology, ensuring that the benefits of welfare schemes reach citizens directly. The Chief Minister said that the Uttarakhand Government is continuously working towards the state's holistic development. Significant progress is being made in the fields of education, healthcare, roads, drinking water supply, tourism, and air connectivity. He noted that the state has taken historic initiatives by implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and introducing a stringent anti-cheating law to safeguard the future of the youth. He reiterated that the government follows a zero-tolerance policy against corruption and has ensured transparency in recruitment processes.

He emphasised that the government's objective is to deliver the benefits of development to the last person in the queue, and that the "Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Aapke Dwar" initiative serves as a strong medium to achieve this goal.

Special Commitment to Khatima

Calling Khatima his family, Chief Minister Dhami said that the government remains fully committed to the development of the region and that no compromise will be made in future development works. He urged residents to actively participate in the collective mission of making Uttarakhand the best state in the country. (ANI)