Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami is promoting the Timmarsain Mahadev cave in Chamoli, famous for its natural Shivling, as a winter pilgrimage site. He also highlighted state development projects and 'Vocal for Local' initiatives.

Highlighting the spiritual allure of the Himalayas, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took to Twitter to showcase the breathtaking natural Shivling at Timmarsain Mahadev cave. Nestled in the Niti village of Chamoli district, the site is being promoted as a must-visit destination for participants in the winter pilgrimage to Devbhoomi.

"The cave of Timmarsain Mahadev, located in Niti village of Chamoli district, is famous for its amazing natural Shivling formation. For the darshan of Timmarsain Mahadev during the winter pilgrimage of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, do visit Chamoli, " said Uttarakhand Chief Minister.

CM Attends Cultural Fair, Promotes Local Products

On Friday, Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the 24th Bund Development Industrial, Tourism, Farmers and Cultural Fair at Semaldala, Pipalkoti. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that such fairs provide a platform for local products and offer a vibrant glimpse of folk culture.

He stated that all mementoes and gifts presented by the state government are now being prepared by women from local self-help groups, thereby strengthening rural livelihoods, according to a release.

Under the Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar programme, he called for resolving public issues at the Nyaya Panchayat level. He urged citizens to actively participate in the initiative.

He expressed gratitude to residents, traders, farmers, and all those associated with the fair. He reiterated the state government's commitment to advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's One District One Festival, Vocal for Local, and Made in India campaigns, according to the release.

State Development and Tourism Initiatives

The Chief Minister said that new avenues for development and employment are being created in the state. Works are underway under the master plan at the Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines, and projects such as ropeways and railway connectivity will give a fresh boost to tourism and the economy.

Promoting Local Products and Homestays

He added that initiatives such as One District One Product, the House of Himalayas brand, the State Millet Mission, and the homestay scheme are promoting local products and tourism. At present, more than 800 homestays are operational, and Uttarakhand is rapidly emerging as a wedding destination.

Commitment to Welfare and Heritage

He said the government, guided by the principle of Antyodaya, is ensuring that the benefits of welfare schemes reach the last person, and remains fully committed to protecting the heritage and culture of Devbhoomi.

Land Reforms and State Vision

The Chief Minister stated that more than 10,000 acres of land have been freed from encroachment and that a strict land law has been implemented in the state.

He said the government is continuously working to make Uttarakhand a centre of knowledge, education, culture, and development.

New Development Projects Announced

On the occasion, the Chief Minister announced the expansion of the Semaldala sports ground, development of drinking water and other basic facilities along the Nanda Devi Raj Jat Yatra route, renaming the Gwaldam-Tapovan Lord Curzon Road as the Nanda-Sunanda Marg, beautification of the Rajrajeshwari Temple at Kurud, and construction of a pilgrims' rest house at Anusuya Devi Temple, Mandal. (ANI)