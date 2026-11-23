CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated Rs 176 crore development projects in Champawat. He highlighted strong cultural and familial ties between India and Nepal, noting that new border infrastructure will boost local employment and bilateral relations.

Uttarakhand CM Inaugurates Projects Worth Rs 176 Crore in Champawat

Banbasa (Uttarakhand) [India], November 23 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 176 crore during his visit to a government school in Banbasa, near the India-Nepal border in Champawat district. Addressing the gathering, Dhami said development works in Champawat were progressing rapidly. He also highlighted the cultural and familial ties between India and Nepal, expressing confidence that relations between the two countries would become stronger.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to strengthen bilateral ties, Dhami spoke about the inauguration of the Chharchhum Bridge and other development projects along the India-Nepal border. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently made efforts to deepen and strengthen the relationship between India and Nepal. Translating these efforts into reality, we recently laid the foundation stone for the Chharchhum Bridge. I am delighted that today, at the hands of our Prime Minister, this bridge has been dedicated to the people of India and Nepal,” Dhami said. He added that several other projects worth thousands of crores had also been dedicated to the public, which would further strengthen relations between the two countries.

“Our relationship with them goes beyond mere politics or trade; it is a cultural bond—a relationship rooted in deep-seated social and familial ties. We share a common culture and similar values; Nepal is like a brother to us. We are truly overjoyed, and the people living in the border regions express their profound gratitude to the Prime Minister,” he said. The Chief Minister also said that the dry port being constructed along the India-Nepal border would soon be dedicated to the public. The project is expected to create new employment opportunities in the region. (ANI)