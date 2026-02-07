Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami launched development projects worth over ₹511 crore in Tanakpur, including the Sharda Corridor redevelopment. He affirmed his government's commitment to the state's identity and development progress.

Development Projects Worth Over ₹511 Crore Launched

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment works of Sharda Ghat under the Sharda Corridor in Tanakpur at a cost of ₹107 crore. The Chief Minister also inaugurated ecological corridor works worth ₹85 crore and laid the foundation stones for 20 development projects with a total cost exceeding ₹319 crore. On the occasion, he also participated in the Magh Khichdi programme.

CM Dhami Addresses Opposition and 'Misinformation Campaigns'

The CM said the government is continuously working to protect and promote the state's religious, cultural, and spiritual identity. However, unfortunately, some people are unable to accept the development of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. To oppose this progress, certain elements are running misinformation campaigns on social media, which will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami further said that those who ruled the country for six decades are gradually becoming a part of history. The public has rejected them, and the younger generation is beginning to forget even their names. The country and the state are now moving forward with a clear vision, decisive leadership, and a strong commitment to development.

Action Against Illegal Encroachments

"The opposition, driven by vote bank greed, manipulated Uttarakhand's demographics and openly protected illegal encroachments. It's important to make it clear that any compromise with the state's fundamental nature will no longer be tolerated. Our government, taking tough decisions and removing illegal encroachments from more than 11,000 acres of government land, has sent a clear message: Devbhoomi will be governed by rules, not conspiracies", the Chief Minister said. (ANI)