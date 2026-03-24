Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami unveiled a unique Panchang calendar combining culture with government achievements. He also marked four years of his BJP government and offered prayers at Maa Kalika Temple for Chaitra Navratri.

CM Dhami Unveils Panchang Calendar

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday unveiled the Panchang table calendar titled "From the Soil of Uttarakhand - From Hero to People's Leader: Pushkar Singh Dhami" at the Chief Minister's residence. The CM said that the Panchang calendar includes details of dates, days, lunar phases, months, festivals, and special occasions, along with information on traditional festivals and fasting rituals. Appreciating such efforts, he noted that this initiative would help people stay connected with their culture and traditions. The concept of this calendar was developed by the Chief Minister's Media Coordinator, Madan Mohan Sati. The Panchang table calendar also incorporates the visionary decisions taken by the Chief Minister in public interest, along with various government schemes, achievements, and welfare-oriented policies of the state government.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Four Years of BJP Government

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Dhami also marked four years of his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, emphasising its guiding mantra of Development as well as Heritage while fulfilling the dreams of the statehood agitators and the aspirations of the state's 1.25 crore residents.

In a post on X, CM Dhami wrote,"Government of the People 4 Unparalleled Years Fulfilling the dreams of the state agitators, in line with the hopes and aspirations of over 1.25 crore residents of the province, our government, under the inspiration and guidance of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is continuously working towards building a strong, prosperous, and self-reliant Uttarakhand. With better coordination between economy and ecology, we are committed to the sustainable development of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand and the welfare of its residents, guided by the mantra of 'Development as well as Heritage'."

Navratri Prayers at Maa Kalika Temple

He also visited Maa Kalika Temple in Paltan Bazaar on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri, offering prayers and seeking blessings for the prosperity, peace, and well-being of the state and its people. Performing rituals in accordance with tradition, Dhami described Navratri as a festival symbolising power, faith, and devotion, according to a press release.

"The festival of Navratri conveys a message of positive energy, inner strength, and unity and harmony in society. I pray to Maa Bhagwati for a happy, healthy, and prosperous life for all citizens," he said while extending greetings to devotees present at the temple. (ANI)