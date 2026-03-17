Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami is personally overseeing preparations for the Kumbh Mela 2027 in Haridwar, focusing on public safety. He has directed officials to ensure all work is completed on time and has guaranteed sufficient funding.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said he is personally reviewing preparations for the Kumbh Mela 2027 in Haridwar to ensure the safety of the people. "Preparations are underway for the Kumbh Mela 2027 to ensure safety and create a good experience for the people who would visit the Mela... I am personally reviewing the work... Everyone is doing their part for its success," CM Dhami told reporters on Tuesday.

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CM Reviews Progress, Directs Timely Completion

CM Dhami visited Haridwar on Monday and reviewed the progress of preparations for the Kumbh Mela 2027. During a review meeting held at Damkothi, the Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that all necessary arrangements for the grand and divine event scheduled for next year are completed within the stipulated timeline.

The Chief Minister said that no shortcomings should remain at any level in the organisation of a mega event like the Kumbh. He instructed all concerned departments to work with full capacity and coordination to complete the preparations on time. He also stated that the grand and well-organised conduct of the Kumbh Mela will be ensured with the cooperation of all stakeholders, including religious and social organizations as well as saints and seers.

The Chief Minister made it clear that there will be no shortage of funds for Kumbh-related works and that necessary approvals for the proposed projects will be issued promptly. In this regard, he also spoke to the Chief Secretary over the phone during the meeting and directed that the required action be taken at the government level.

Focus on Infrastructure and Coordination

Reviewing the progress of permanent infrastructure works related to roads, bridges, drinking water, health services, traffic management and parking arrangements, the Chief Minister emphasised that both quality and timely completion must be ensured. He further directed departments to prepare an execution strategy while keeping in mind the upcoming Char Dham Yatra, the monsoon season and the Kanwar Yatra, and to continue working with better coordination.

Security Arrangements a Top Priority

While reviewing security arrangements for the Kumbh Mela, the Chief Minister instructed that the establishment of a modern, technology-equipped Integrated Control and Command Centre be given top priority, and said that the necessary approval for it would be issued soon.

Mela Officer Details Project Progress

During the meeting, Mela Officer Sonika provided details about the preparations for the Kumbh Mela 2027. She informed that 33 permanent infrastructure projects related to roads, bridges, ghats, water supply, healthcare, security and fair management are currently under construction and progressing as per the set timeline.

She also stated that the plan for the improvement of the routes leading to the Mansa Devi Temple and Chandi Devi Temple has been approved. In addition, details about other proposed works and temporary arrangements for the Kumbh Mela were also presented during the meeting. (ANI)