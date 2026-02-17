Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami met BJP leaders to discuss organisational and development matters. Later, he inaugurated new advocate chambers in Khatima, announcing Rs 2.5 crore for the construction of 20 additional chambers.

CM Dhami holds key meeting with BJP leaders

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Rajya Sabha MP and State President of the Bharatiya Janata Party Mahendra Bhatt, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, MLA Khajan Das, and MLA Premchand Aggarwal at his official residence.

Taking it to X on Monday, Dhami stated that he held detailed discussions with Mahendra Bhatt on organisational matters, and with all the other respected public representatives on various development works, schemes, and progress related to their respective assembly constituencies. "Rajya Sabha MP and BJP State President @mahendrabhatbjp, Cabinet Minister @ganeshjoshibjp, MLA @KhajanDassBJP, @MLAPremAggarwal visited the official residence. On this occasion, a detailed discussion was held with Mahendra Bhatt ji on organisational matters and with all other esteemed public representatives regarding various development works, progress of schemes, and related issues in their assembly constituencies..." he wrote on X.

Advocate chambers inaugurated in Khatima

Earlier, CM Dhami inaugurated the newly constructed chambers for advocates at Khatima Civil Court, built at a cost of Rs 1 crore, by cutting the ribbon and lighting the ceremonial lamp on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister congratulated the advocates and extended his best wishes on the occasion of Mahashivratri and the construction of the new chambers.

He said the new chambers will become an important centre for judicial discussions and legal studies for advocates and will help make judicial work easier and faster.

He added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several important steps are being taken to make the judicial system more transparent. He said the facility will benefit advocates coming from Khatima and nearby areas, as well as the general public.

The Chief Minister said that after Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office, more than 7,000 courts and around 11,000 residential units have been constructed across the country, which is a major record in itself.

He said that, inspired by the Prime Minister, Uttarakhand is making continuous efforts to modernise the judicial system and further strengthen legal education. He added that every sector of Khatima will be developed.

The Chief Minister also announced Rs 2.5 crore for the construction of 20 additional chambers for advocates.