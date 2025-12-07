Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the Amar Shaheed Sainik Fair in Chamoli, lauding PM Modi for empowering the armed forces. He announced increased ex-gratia for soldiers' families and declared the event a state fair.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the 18th Amar Shaheed Sainik Fair being held in Sawad, Chamoli on Sunday. He said that the state government is bound to the welfare of the Armed Forces and their family members.

Govt committed to welfare of Armed Forces

Addressing the gathering, CM Dhami said, "Before 2014, before PM Modi became the PM of the country our soldiers needed permission from the top to fire bullets. They didn't have the permission even if bullets are being fired from across the border, if an attack is being launched from there...But after PM Modi came to power, he gave free hand to the Indian armed forces. Today, Indian armed forces give befitting replies with 'gola' to those who fire 'goli' from that side." "Our government is bound for the welfare of the Armed Forces and their family members. Our government has increased the ex-gratia payment for families of fallen soldiers from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh," he further said.

He declared that the 'Amar Shaheed Sainik Mela, Savaad' would be granted the status of a state fair--an announcement long awaited by the local community and ex-servicemen. This decision is seen as a significant step toward honouring the region's proud legacy of brave soldiers.

Savaad's legacy of valour

Expressing gratitude to the large gathering present at the inauguration of the 'Amar Shaheed Sainik Mela,' he said that the land of Savaad has always been a symbol of patriotism, dedication, and valour.

The Chief Minister said that he himself comes from a soldier's family, and coming to this land of heroes revived many memories of the stories of courage narrated by his father. He added that the brave soldiers of Savaad have always made unparalleled sacrifices for national security, earning recognition across the country.

Strengthening national security under PM Modi

Speaking about national security, the Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, historic improvements have been seen in the Indian Armed Forces and the defence sector. He noted that while India once depended heavily on foreign countries for defence equipment, it is now among the leading nations exporting key defence technologies.

Referring to the recently conducted 'Operation Sindoor,' he said that India's strategic capability, soldiers' courage, and indigenous weapon systems have further strengthened the nation's global standing.

Action on social challenges and UCC implementation

Highlighting social challenges in the state, the Chief Minister said that decisive action has been taken to curb distortions such as "love jihad" and "spit jihad" to safeguard the cultural identity and social harmony of Devbhoomi.

He added that Uttarakhand has become the first state in India to practically implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). This, he said, reflects the government's commitment to fulfilling the promises made to the people--not merely through announcements but through concrete actions on the ground. (ANI)