Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami interacted with students from North-Eastern states, assuring them of safety and support. He highlighted shared cultural heritage, women's empowerment in the state, and the success of the 'Act East' policy.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today interacted with youth from the North-Eastern states (Ashtalakshmi) at the Chief Minister's residence under the "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" initiative, according to an official statement. These students are on a three-day state visit, travelling from Dehradun to Uttarkashi.

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CM Dhami Addresses Student Queries

During the interaction, students from various North-Eastern states asked several important questions, which the Chief Minister answered in detail with warmth and openness. Responding to a question from a student from Tripura regarding student facilities and safety, the Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand welcomes students from across the country and abroad, and ensuring their safety and well-being is the state government's top priority.

Answering a query from a student from Arunachal Pradesh about cultural exchange between Uttarakhand and the North-East, he noted that both regions share many geographical and cultural similarities, which further strengthen the spirit of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat."

On being asked about the role of women in Uttarakhand, the Chief Minister highlighted that over 265,000 women in the state have become "Lakhpati Didis," and that the government has allocated a gender budget of Rs 19,000 crore to promote women's empowerment.

Celebrating India's Rich Diversity

Welcoming the students, Chief Minister Dhami expressed his happiness at interacting with youth from the North-Eastern states, often referred to as "Ashtalakshmi," as well as from Ladakh. He said these young individuals bring with them a rich cultural heritage and unique identities, contributing to the cultural richness of Uttarakhand.

According to the Uttarakhand CMO, CM Dhami emphasised that India's diversity, reflected in its attire, languages, traditions, and lifestyles, embodies the spirit of unity in diversity.

Highlighting the natural beauty of the North-East, he mentioned Arunachal Pradesh's snow-clad peaks, Assam's tea gardens, Manipur's Loktak Lake, Meghalaya's hills, Mizoram's valleys, Nagaland's traditions, Sikkim's Kanchenjunga, Tripura's heritage, and Ladakh's Himalayan landscapes as symbols of India's diversity.

Youth as Cultural Brand Ambassadors

The Chief Minister stated that under "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat," these youth are true brand ambassadors of the nation, connecting different cultures and traditions.

He added that both Uttarakhand and the North-Eastern states are rich in natural resources and share similarities such as mountains, rivers, forests, and vibrant tribal lifestyles. He also pointed out that, like Uttarakhand, the North-East has preserved its folk culture with great vitality. Festivals such as Bihu, Shad Suk Mynsiem, Cherry Blossom Festival, and Nongkrem reflect the region's cultural richness.

North-East's Development Trajectory

Praising the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister said that the North-Eastern states are achieving new milestones of development.

Over the past 11 years, there has been unprecedented progress in infrastructure, connectivity, trade, tourism, and digital empowerment. He noted that the "Look East" policy has been transformed into the "Act East" policy, bringing the region into the mainstream of development.

He further mentioned the development of thousands of kilometres of highways, railway lines, airports, gas grids, optical fibre networks, and major infrastructure projects in the North-East. Initiatives like the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway and multimodal logistics hubs are significant steps toward boosting international trade.

Creating Opportunities for the Youth

Highlighting the importance of youth in nation-building, the Chief Minister said that initiatives such as Startup India, Skill India, Digital India, Make in India, and the New Education Policy are creating new opportunities.

Significant investments have also been made in education and skill development in the North-East, including new schools, medical colleges, institutions, and sports infrastructure. He urged the youth to return to their regions after completing their education and contribute to development through innovation and entrepreneurship.

Ensuring a Safe and Welcoming Environment

Appealing to the people of Uttarakhand, the Chief Minister asked them to treat students from the North-East with respect and uphold the spirit of "Atithi Devo Bhava."

He informed that the state government is running helplines, sensitisation programs, and anti-racism workshops to ensure the safety of these students. He assured that all students are completely safe in Uttarakhand and that the state belongs to everyone. In case of any issues, students can reach out through organisations like Siddhi Foundation or Seema Jagran Manch to communicate their concerns to the government.

Commitment to Future Collaboration

Concluding his address, the Chief Minister said that youth from the North-East are playing a leading role in shaping the nation's future, and the Uttarakhand government is committed to supporting them in every possible way. He also emphasised strengthening collaboration in areas such as student exchange, skill training, and organic farming. (ANI)