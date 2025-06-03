Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke with the chief ministers of Assam, Tripura, and Arunachal Pradesh regarding the flood crisis, expressing solidarity and offering support. He assured all possible assistance from Uttarakhand if needed.

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a telephonic conversation with the Chief Ministers of the states of Assam, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh where rain-induced landslides, floods and flash floods have wreaked havoc, resulting in the loss of lives.

Dhami spoke to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and got information about the heavy rainfall and flood situation in their states.

Dhami said that the people of Uttarakhand stood in difficult times with the North Eastern states. The Uttarakhand government would provide all possible assistance to the concerned states if required a statement from the Uttarakhand CMO said.

Several northeastern states like Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are grappling with a worsening flood situation following days of relentless rainfall, leading to overflowing rivers and inundation of low-lying areas.

Meanwhile, on June 2, Dhami announced to increase the ex-gratia amount given to the dependents of the soldiers from the state who were killed in action from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

The government order, related to compliance with the announcement made by the Chief Minister, was issued on Monday. In the government order issued by the Sainik Welfare Section, it has been clarified that in the sequence of the announcement made by the

Chief Minister, this amount will be allowed to the dependents of fallen soldiers who make the supreme sacrifice, from July 26, 2024.

In this way, now the dependents of soldiers killed in action will be allowed an ex-gratia amount of Rs 50 lakh.

The Chief Minister has said that Uttarakhand is also Veer Bhoomi along with Devbhoomi. “Our brave soldiers have shown their indomitable courage and valour in protecting the borders of the country.”

He said that many important decisions are also being taken in the interest of the soldiers under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Along with One Rank-One Pension, construction of the National War Memorial, an increase in defence budget, infrastructure have been strengthened in the border areas.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is committed towards the welfare of the soldiers and their families. The ex gratia amount given to the dependents of the soldiers has been increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

The lump sum and annuity amount given to the soldiers decorated with all the gallantry awards from Param Vir Chakra to Mention in Dispatch has also been increased. It has also been decided to accommodate one member of the martyr's family in a government job in the state.