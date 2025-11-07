Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami paid tribute to martyrs at the Silver Jubilee Ceremonial Parade in Dehradun, marking the state's upcoming 25th anniversary. He remembered those who sacrificed for the state's formation and for maintaining peace.

CM Dhami Pays Tribute at Silver Jubilee Parade

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday paid tribute to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives for the formation of the state and for maintaining peace, as the Silver Jubilee Ceremonial Parade was held at Dehradun Police Lines to mark the 25th anniversary of the state's formation. While addressing the public, CM Dhami said, "On this historic day, I bow before Bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice and who made sacrifices for the formation of Uttarakhand State. I also remember Bravehearts from Police Force, who made the supreme sacrifice to maintain peace in society..."

The parade was graced by Governor Lt. General Gurmeet Singh (Retd.) as the Chief Guest, and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami as the Special Guest. Uttarakhand is celebrating its Silver Jubilee (25th anniversary) in November 2025. The state was formed on November 9, 2000, after being carved out of northern Uttar Pradesh.

Reflecting on 25 Years of Development

Earlier on November 5, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami delivered an extensive and historic address in the special session of the Legislative Assembly on the occasion of the Silver Jubilee of statehood, highlighting in detail the 25-year developmental journey of the state, its remarkable achievements, and future resolutions, according to an official press release.

A History of Struggle and Sacrifice

The Chief Minister stated that the formation of Uttarakhand was not a sudden event, but rather the culmination of years of relentless struggle, immense sacrifice, and the martyrdom of thousands of activists. He paid heartfelt tribute to all the martyrs, agitators, and former Prime Ministers, Chief Ministers, and public representatives who contributed to the creation of the state.

Economic Growth and National Recognition

He stated that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttarakhand today stands among the leading states of the country in various sectors. The state's economy has expanded 26 times, and per capita income has risen 18 times. Uttarakhand has secured the first position in the country on NITI Aayog's Sustainable Development Goals Index and has also achieved the top rank nationally in farmers' income growth rate. (ANI)