Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami attacks Congress over alleged corruption and recruitment scams, calls for a Pashchatap Yatra and highlights nine new parks and seven Dehradun projects worth over ₹36 crore.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took a strong dig at Congress and said his party encouraged corrupt practices and recruitment scams while in power. Dhami also took a jibe at Congress Nyay Yatra and said that the opposition should go on "Pashchatap Yatra" (repentance).

While unveiling new Rajat Jayanti Parks and launching many infrastructure projects, Dhami also spoke of the developmental activities done by his government.

Rajat Jayanti Parks Unveiled At Nine ULBs

Dhami said that Devbhoomi Rajat Jayanti Parks have been planned at urban areas of various districts of Uttarakhand. New 9 parks which have been developed in Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Uttarkashi have been dedicated to public.

This will help provide improved public places and improve urban landscape. The government is keen to make sure that urban development is done in such a way so that more accessible places are created for the people.

Seven Projects Worth Over Rs 36 Crore To Be Inaugurated In Dehradun

Dhami stated that 7 developmental projects worth over Rs 36 crore are being inaugurated and launched in Dehradun district.

He also emphasised that development shouldn’t be looked at just in terms of how many new buildings have been built. If these government initiatives are benefitting people then they are meaningful. Dhami said that development should be happening on the ground level for those who are often not included.

Swachh Survekshan 2025-26 Recognises Rudrapur And Kashipur

Dhami mentioned that Uttarakhand municipal bodies have received recognition nationally for their urban cleanliness work.

Rudrapur and Kashipur have been chosen to receive awards for Swachh Survekshan 2025-26. This is great news as efforts are being made to improve cleanliness and civic facilities at urban areas.

Congress Encouraged Recruitment Scams

Dhami pointed the finger at the opposition and said that the Congress government allowed cheating and recruitment scams to take place in Uttarakhand. He claimed that young candidates were let down by paper leaks, corrupt practices and recruitment scams.

However, he said that his government has made recruitment much more transparent. Over 35,000 young people have been given government jobs in the past 5 years.

'Congress Should Take Out A Pashchatap Yatra'

Dhami responded to the Congress Nyay Yatra by questioning the integrity of the opposition regarding corruption. He said that if leaders are talking about justice then they should think about what has been alleged about their government.

Dhami said that the Congress let down young people while they were in power. He said that they should realise their past mistakes.

He reminded everyone that his government is focused on making recruitment transparent, developing urban areas and making sure all sections of the population benefit from public welfare schemes.