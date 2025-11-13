The Uttarakhand cabinet has increased financial aid for disaster victims, raising compensation to ₹5 lakh for families of the deceased and for fully damaged pucca houses. Kutcha house owners will receive an additional ₹1 lakh from the CM's Relief Fund.

The Uttarakhand cabinet has decided to increase the financial assistance provided to those affected by the recent disaster in Dharali and other regions of the state. In a cabinet meeting held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Council of Ministers decided to increase the compensation for the families of individuals who lost their lives in the disaster from ₹4 lakh to ₹5 lakh. Additionally, it was decided that owners of fully damaged pucca (permanent) residential houses will also receive ₹5 lakh as assistance, according to an official statement from the Chief Minister's office.

For kutcha (temporary) houses, apart from the amount provided under the disaster relief fund, an additional ₹1 lakh will be granted from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. The Cabinet further decided that compensation for damage to commercial buildings caused by the disaster will be determined on a case-to-case basis.

Background of Dharali Flash Floods

Dharali witnessed intense flashfloods in august of this year, leading to deaths of multiple people, and immense loss of property for many people across the reason. Earlier on August 27, CM Dhami had announced financial assistance of five lakh rupees each for families whose houses were damaged and for the families of those who died in the Tharali and Dharali flash floods.

Ongoing Relief and Supply Efforts

The Uttarakhand government was continuously sending rations and essential relief material to the areas affected by the August 5 landslides and flash floods in Dharali and Harshil areas of Uttarakashi district, officials had said.

The Uttarkashi district administration told ANI that, following the Dharali-Harsil natural disaster, the administration has been continuously sending rations and essential relief materials to the affected areas through MI-17 from Chinyalisaur airstrip and helicopters from Matli helipad. (ANI)