GHMC's creative awareness campaign for the One Time Settlement (OTS) property tax scheme is seeing an encouraging response. The scheme offers a 90% interest waiver on arrears cleared by March 31, with multiple online payment options available.

The promotional videos and audio messages produced by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to create awareness about the One Time Settlement (OTS) Scheme for property tax arrears are receiving an encouraging response from citizens across the city. Designed to clearly explain the benefits of the scheme, the campaign content is being widely circulated through social media and digital platforms, helping the message reach a large number of residents in an engaging manner.

A specially produced cricket-themed video has particularly captured public attention, creatively conveying the importance of clearing property tax dues under the OTS scheme.

How to Pay and Key Benefits of the OTS Scheme

Through these videos and audio messages, GHMC is also highlighting that property tax payments are accepted entirely through transparent online systems. Citizens can conveniently pay their property tax through the GHMC official portal (ghmc.gov.in), the MyGHMC/MyCURE mobile application, MeeSeva centres, or at GHMC Citizen Service Centres, officials said.

Property owners with pending dues can avail themselves of a 90% waiver on interest if the arrears are cleared on or before March 31. Officials urged residents to take advantage of the State government's OTS scheme and settle their dues with ease.

City-Wide Awareness Drive and Official Appeal

GHMC has already intensified its awareness drive across the city through FM radio broadcasts, bus shelter advertisements, and other publicity platforms to inform citizens about the OTS scheme and encourage timely payment of property tax dues.

"Why delay? Pay your property tax dues today. Do not miss this opportunity. Your contribution will support the development of our city," appealed GHMC Commissioner R.V. Karnan, urging citizens to make use of the scheme.

