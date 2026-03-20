The State Emergency Operations Centre in Dehradun has issued a snowfall and avalanche warning for five districts in Uttarakhand based on a DGRE forecast. Uttarkashi, Chamoli, and Pithoragarh are at danger level 3, with special caution advised.

The State Emergency Operations Centre, Dehradun, has issued instructions to the District Magistrates of Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Pithoragarh, and Bageshwar to exercise special caution in view of the possibility of snowfall and avalanches. The State Emergency Operations Centre in the information circular stated that according to a forecast issued by the Defence Geoinformation Research Establishment (DGRE), Chandigarh, there is a possibility of snowfall and avalanche on the higher altitude areas of Uttarakhand.

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High-Alert and Danger Levels

The State Emergency Operations Centre noted that Taharkashi, Bamoli and Pithoragarh are placed in danger level 3, while Rudraprayag and Bageshwar are placed in danger level 1 in view of the forecast. "The above is to inform that as per the forecast issued by Defence Geoinformation Research Establishment (DGRE), Chandigarh, on 20.03.2026 at 05:00 PM, there is a possibility of snowfall/avalanche in the high altitude areas of the state from 20.03.2026 to 05:00 PM on 21.03.2026. Especially in the districts, Taharkashi, Bamoli and Pithoragarh (placed in danger level-3) and Rudraprayag and Bageshwar (placed in danger level-1), there is a possibility of snowfall/avalanche. In such a situation, in case of heavy snowfall in these areas, there may be sudden collapse or avalanche," they wrote.

Precautionary Measures for Residents

The information circular noted several precautionary measures for the people living in avalanche/snowfall-prone areas. "Stay updated regarding the snowfall in the nearby areas day and night. Only travel when it's extremely necessary in rainy areas during the avalanche/snowfall, or avoid it completely. Do not allow excess snow to accumulate on the roofs of your houses or temporary shelters, cowsheds, during avalanches/snowfall and keep it cleared. Keep an eye on rain slips while travelling in buffy areas. If, for some reason, you are temporarily living in areas with more snow, then move to lower places for a day or two," it stated.

The State Emergency Operations Centre urged the citizens to use extreme caution in areas prone to avalanches amid the forecast. (ANI)