Uttar Pradesh is now one of the world's most illuminated regions on NASA's World Night Map. This historic achievement for its energy sector is attributed to the Yogi government's reforms, which have boosted power generation and supply across the state.

Uttar Pradesh is emerging prominently as one of the most illuminated regions in the world on NASA's World Night Map, which marks a historic achievement for the state's energy sector. This is not just a visual assessment of light, but a global validation of the Yogi government's commitment to "power for all, sufficient power, and quality power," a release said.

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NASA has released a new global map based on satellite imagery, showing how nighttime illumination on Earth changed between 2014 and 2022. Scientists analysed 16 lakh satellite images collected every night over nine years to create this map. The results indicate that due to urban development, nighttime brightness has increased in northern India, particularly in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Yogi Government's Energy Reforms

The release stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state has implemented structural reforms in the energy sector over the past few years, the impact of which is now visible globally. To ensure an uninterrupted electricity supply from villages to cities, the government has carried out comprehensive reforms in policy, management, and technology.

Strengthening Power Infrastructure

Under the guidance of Urban Development and Energy Minister AK Sharma, the state's power system has gained a new direction. Along with record growth in production capacity, diverse energy sources have been strengthened to meet rising demand in a balanced manner, the release mentioned. It added that the state has made rapid progress in electricity generation. The successful synchronisation of the third unit of the Ghatampur Thermal Power Project is a significant milestone. Improvements in transmission and distribution include the establishment of new substations, the modernisation of outdated lines, and the increased use of smart technologies. This has made electricity supply more stable and uninterrupted, while also significantly reducing line losses.

Digital Transformation in the Power Sector

It further added that during the Yogi government's tenure, there has been extensive use of digital technologies in the power sector. As per the release, consumers now receive real-time consumption data, online services have become more accessible, and effective control over electricity theft has been established. This has not only enhanced transparency but also improved consumer satisfaction.

Economic Impact and Investment

Reliable and high-quality electricity supply has accelerated the state's economy. Irrigation in agriculture has become easier, industries are receiving stable power, and the service sector is expanding. As a result, Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a reliable destination for investment.

A Global Recognition

NASA's World Night Map stands as international recognition of Uttar Pradesh's energy policy, management capability, and development-oriented vision. This achievement is expected to further drive investment, innovation, and self-reliance in the energy sector in the coming years, it added.