Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    53 wagons of coal-laden goods train derailed at Gurpa station; no casualties reported

    According to a statement from the East Central Railway, the derailment happened at around 6:24 am today, disrupting rail traffic on the "Up" and "Down" lines.

    53 wagons of coal-laden goods train derailed at Gurpa station; no casualties reported AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 26, 2022, 9:32 AM IST

    East Central Railway on Wednesday said that 53 wagons of a coal-laden goods train derailed at Gurpa station between Koderma and Manpur railway section of Dhanbad division at 6:24 am today (October 26), resulting in disruption of rail traffic on Up and Down lines.

    The railway authorities also confirmed that there have been no casualties in the incident. 

    Also read: Uttar Pradesh's Global Hospital receives bulldozer threat; here's why

    According to a statement from the East Central Railway, the derailment happened at around 6:24 am today, disrupting rail traffic on the "Up" and "Down" lines.

    Meanwhile, accident relief vehicles and a team of officials reached the spot from Barwadih, Gaya, Nesuchbo, Gomoh and Dhanbad.

    Also read: Cyclone 'Sitrang': At least 1100 people affected across 83 villages in Assam; check details

    In a Twitter, the East Central Railway also released a list of trains that were short-terminated and diverted due to the accident.

    Last Updated Oct 26, 2022, 11:08 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Uttar Pradesh's Global Hospital under fire over platelets row 'illegal'; receives Bulldozer threat AJR

    Uttar Pradesh's Global Hospital receives bulldozer threat; here's why

    Cyclone 'Sitrang': At least 1100 people affected across 83 villages in Assam; check details AJR

    Cyclone 'Sitrang': At least 1100 people affected across 83 villages in Assam; check details

    Veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge to formally take over as Congress president today AJR

    Veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge to formally take over as Congress president today

    Can BJP followers imagine an Islamic or Christian PM or CM? : Shashi Tharoor after UK gets Rishi Sunak as PM - adt

    Can BJP followers imagine an Islamic or Christian PM or CM? : Shashi Tharoor after UK gets Rishi Sunak as PM

    50 per cent of Ram temple construction is completed, to open to devotees in January 2024: Champat Rai - adt

    50 per cent of Ram temple construction is completed, to open to devotees in January 2024: Champat Rai

    Recent Stories

    Woman claims LOreal hair straightening products caused uterine cancer: See details AJR

    Woman claims L'Oréal hair straightening products caused uterine cancer: See details

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Why does Shoaib Akhtar want Virat Kohli to retire from T20Is?-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Why does Shoaib Akhtar want Virat Kohli to retire from T20Is?

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for October 26 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for October 26, 2022: Good day for Aries, Scorpio; be careful Taurus, Virgo

    Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 counselling merit list released know how to check other details gcw

    Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 counselling merit list released; know how to check & other details

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Indians express unhappiness over after-practice meal-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Indians express unhappiness over after-practice meal

    Recent Videos

    Diwali 2022 PM Modi joins special sing along with Army Jawans at Kargil watch gcw

    Diwali 2022: PM Modi joins special sing-along with Army Jawans at Kargil

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli is the best, for sure - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Virat Kohli is the best, for sure' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon