53 wagons of coal-laden goods train derailed at Gurpa station; no casualties reported

East Central Railway on Wednesday said that 53 wagons of a coal-laden goods train derailed at Gurpa station between Koderma and Manpur railway section of Dhanbad division at 6:24 am today (October 26), resulting in disruption of rail traffic on Up and Down lines.

The railway authorities also confirmed that there have been no casualties in the incident.

Meanwhile, accident relief vehicles and a team of officials reached the spot from Barwadih, Gaya, Nesuchbo, Gomoh and Dhanbad.

In a Twitter, the East Central Railway also released a list of trains that were short-terminated and diverted due to the accident.