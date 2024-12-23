Bangladesh sends India formal note seeking extradition of ousted PM Sheikh Hasina

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has formally written to the Ministry of External Affairs of India to facilitate the return of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina to Bangladesh.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has formally written to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India to facilitate the return of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina to Bangladesh. The 77-year-old Awami League leader has been living in India since August 5 when she fled Bangladesh amid massive protests that brought down her 16-year-old regime and forced her to flee.

The Dhaka-based International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has issued arrest warrants in names of Sheikh Hasina and her ministers, advisors and former military and civil officials, accusing them of "crimes against humanity and genocide".

Touhid Hossain, the foreign affairs adviser in the interim government, told reporters, "We have sent a note verbale (diplomatic message) to the Indian government saying that Bangladesh wants her back here for the judicial process."

Earlier, Home Advisor Jahangir Alam said his office has sent a letter to the External Affairs Ministry here to facilitate Ms Hasina's extradition. "We have sent a letter to the foreign ministry regarding her extradition. The process is currently underway," he told the media.

