Actor Mushtaq Khan kidnapped in Uttar Pradesh, tortured for 12 hours before escaping; Read on

Bollywood actor Mushtaq Khan was kidnapped and tortured for 12 hours in Uttar Pradesh. He escaped with locals' help and filed an FIR, seeking justice for the horrific ordeal.

Bollywood actor Mushtaq Khan recently shared a chilling experience of being kidnapped in Uttar Pradesh on November 20, 2024. The veteran actor, best known for his roles in films like Stree 2 and Gadar 2, was invited to an award ceremony in Meerut. However, his visit took a horrifying turn when he was abducted shortly after arriving in Delhi. According to reports, Khan was forcibly taken from the Delhi-Meerut Highway and subjected to 12 hours of physical and emotional torment by his captors.

The kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore, and during the ordeal, they managed to extort more than Rs 2 lakh from the actor. However, Khan managed to escape when he heard the morning Azaan realized that a mosque was nearby. With the help of locals, he sought refuge and eventually returned safely to Mumbai.

Khan's business partner, Shivam Yadav, revealed the disturbing details of the incident, explaining that Khan had been flown to Delhi, where the kidnappers lured him into a car under the pretense of taking him to the event. They took him to the outskirts of Delhi, near Bijnor, where the torture ensued. After regaining his composure, Khan decided to file an FIR in Bijnor, with his team gathering crucial evidence including flight tickets, bank account records, and CCTV footage from near the airport.

Yadav expressed confidence that the police would soon apprehend the culprits, citing the strong evidence they had collected. Khan, who has been in the industry for over four decades, remains shaken but determined to seek justice.

This terrifying incident mirrors a similar abduction case involving comedian Sunil Pal, who was also kidnapped in Meerut and held for ransom.

