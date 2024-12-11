Actor Mushtaq Khan kidnapped in Uttar Pradesh, tortured for 12 hours before escaping; Read on

 Bollywood actor Mushtaq Khan was kidnapped and tortured for 12 hours in Uttar Pradesh. He escaped with locals' help and filed an FIR, seeking justice for the horrific ordeal.

Actor Mushtaq Khan kidnapped in Uttar Pradesh, tortured for 12 hours before escaping; Read on NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 11, 2024, 9:38 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 11, 2024, 9:38 AM IST

Bollywood actor Mushtaq Khan recently shared a chilling experience of being kidnapped in Uttar Pradesh on November 20, 2024. The veteran actor, best known for his roles in films like Stree 2 and Gadar 2, was invited to an award ceremony in Meerut. However, his visit took a horrifying turn when he was abducted shortly after arriving in Delhi. According to reports, Khan was forcibly taken from the Delhi-Meerut Highway and subjected to 12 hours of physical and emotional torment by his captors.

The kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore, and during the ordeal, they managed to extort more than Rs 2 lakh from the actor. However, Khan managed to escape when he heard the morning Azaan realized that a mosque was nearby. With the help of locals, he sought refuge and eventually returned safely to Mumbai.

Khan's business partner, Shivam Yadav, revealed the disturbing details of the incident, explaining that Khan had been flown to Delhi, where the kidnappers lured him into a car under the pretense of taking him to the event. They took him to the outskirts of Delhi, near Bijnor, where the torture ensued. After regaining his composure, Khan decided to file an FIR in Bijnor, with his team gathering crucial evidence including flight tickets, bank account records, and CCTV footage from near the airport.

Yadav expressed confidence that the police would soon apprehend the culprits, citing the strong evidence they had collected. Khan, who has been in the industry for over four decades, remains shaken but determined to seek justice. 

This terrifying incident mirrors a similar abduction case involving comedian Sunil Pal, who was also kidnapped in Meerut and held for ransom.

ALSO READ Manyata to Dilip Kumar: 8 Celebs who changed Muslim Names to Hindu

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena questions Chum Darang's individuality amid gang tensions NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena questions Chum Darang's individuality amid gang tensions

Niveditha Gowda's Christmas celebration sparks Social media buzz vkp

Niveditha Gowda's Christmas celebration sparks Social media buzz

Bigg Boss 18: Bhumi Pednekar shows strong support for Chum Darang on the show NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Bhumi Pednekar shows strong support for Chum Darang on the show

Actor Dharmendra faces legal trouble: Summoned in Garam Dharam Dhaba cheating case; Read on NTI

Actor Dharmendra faces legal trouble: Summoned in Garam Dharam Dhaba cheating case; Read on

VIDEO Diljit Dosanjh visits Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple wearing white dhoti after his Indore Dil-Luminati concert RBA

VIDEO: Diljit Dosanjh visits Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple wearing white dhoti after his Indore concert

Recent Stories

Uttar Pradesh government announces 8% DA Hike for transport corporation employees AJR

Uttar Pradesh government announces 8% DA Hike for transport corporation employees

Bengaluru man who stole bikes for Jolly rides with girlfriend arrested after 10 years vkp

Bengaluru man who stole bikes for ‘Jolly rides’ with girlfriend arrested after 10 years

Over 300 deadly virus samples go missing from Australian lab in 'major biosecurity breach' shk

Over 300 deadly virus samples go missing from Australian lab in ‘major biosecurity breach'

Gita Jayanti 2024: 5 main themes in Bhagavad Gita anr

Gita Jayanti 2024: 5 main themes in Bhagavad Gita

Gita Jayanti 2024: 5 main themes in Bhagavad Gita anr

Gita Jayanti 2024: 5 main themes in Bhagavad Gita

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon