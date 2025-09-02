Yogi Cabinet has approved the Uttar Pradesh Electronics Component Manufacturing Policy-2025 to boost global manufacturing and jobs, while also capping stamp duty and registration fees at Rs 5,000 to simplify family property division and disputes.

Lucknow, September 2: In a historic step to position Uttar Pradesh as a global hub for electronics manufacturing, the Yogi Cabinet has approved the Uttar Pradesh Electronics Component Manufacturing Policy-2025 (UP ECMP-2025). The policy, aligned with the Centre’s Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), will come into effect on April 1, 2025 for a period of six years. It aims to promote the production of 11 key electronic components including displays, camera modules, and multilayer PCBs, with an investment target of Rs 5,000 crore and the potential to create lakhs of jobs.

Under the scheme, entrepreneurs will receive state incentives in addition to central benefits, helping strengthen UP’s electronics ecosystem and supply chain. The policy will be implemented through a nodal agency, guided by a policy implementation unit and an empowered committee at the government level. The government believes UP ECMP-2025 will not only boost component manufacturing but also encourage innovation and reduce import dependence, firmly establishing the state as a key player in the global electronics industry.

Principal Secretary Anurag Yadav stated, “Unprecedented progress has been made in electronics manufacturing in the country over the past eight years. While only two units were producing mobile phones in 2015, today 300 units are operational. Production of electronic goods has increased from Rs 1.9 lakh crore to over Rs 11 lakh crore. Mobile phone exports have risen from Rs 1,500 crore to Rs 2 lakh crore. UP has become the epicentre of this revolution, producing more than half of the country’s mobile phones. This policy will take UP to new heights of economic growth and self-reliance, while also creating employment opportunities for the youth.”

This policy will position UP as a global manufacturing hub while boosting the state’s self-reliance nationally. With an estimated investment of Rs 5,000 crore, it is expected to generate lakhs of direct and indirect jobs, making UP a preferred destination for investment and accelerating industrial growth.

Yogi govt caps stamp duty and registration fees on family property division

In a major relief for families, the Yogi Cabinet has approved a cap of Rs 5,000 on stamp duty and registration fees for partition deeds in property division. Until now, property partitions attracted 4% stamp duty and 1% registration fee on the property’s value, discouraging families from registering deeds and fueling disputes in civil and revenue courts. The new provision is expected to reduce litigation, facilitate amicable settlements, update land and revenue records, and make properties more easily available in the market.

While the change may initially cause an estimated revenue loss of Rs 5.58 crore in stamp duty and Rs 80.67 lakh in registration fees, the government expects that higher registration volumes will offset the loss and boost revenue over time. Similar systems in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh have already shown positive outcomes, giving confidence that the move will strengthen both legal certainty and family harmony in Uttar Pradesh.