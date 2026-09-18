A fire broke out at an under-construction warehouse in Noida, while a separate massive fire engulfed a factory in Moradabad. Firefighters are on-site at both locations. No loss of life has been reported in the Moradabad incident.

A fire broke out at an under-construction warehouse in Sector 43 in Noida. Firefighters were present at the spot, and efforts were underway to douse the blaze. Further details are awaited.

Massive Fire in Moradabad Factory

In a separate incident on Monday, a massive fire broke out in a factory in the Katghar police station area of Moradabad. Firefighting efforts are underway to douse the fire. Moradabad Chief Fire Officer Rajeev Kumar Pandey said around ten fire tenders have been deployed to the site. There has been no loss of life in the incident.

"A fire has broken out at the RH International factory. It has been burning for an hour. About 10 fire tenders are currently engaged in firefighting operations from all sides; we have also requisitioned additional vehicles, and the firefighting effort is fully underway. The fire should be completely brought under control in about 2 hours. It is a very large area--the factory is huge. I cannot give an exact figure right now, but it covers a vast area. There has been no loss of life. We are bringing the situation under control," he told ANI.

Fire Engulfs Train Coach in Shikohabad

Earlier on Saturday, a fire broke out in a stationary train coach at Shikohabad railway station, with the affected coach engulfed in flames and thick smoke rising from the premises. The incident triggered a rescue and firefighting operation at the railway station as efforts were launched to bring the blaze under control. Other coaches were separated from the affected coach as a precautionary measure to prevent the fire from spreading. (ANI)